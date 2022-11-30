MDC offers free trout cleaning and cooking class Dec. 17 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Rainbow trout are a simple fish to clean and excellent table fare. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class in cleaning and preparing trout from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. MDC stocks trout in several Kansas City area lakes during winter for a close-to-home fishing opportunity for anglers. This class will help anglers new to trout fishing learn how to transform their catch into tasty dining.

MDC will provide all materials for the class, including rainbow trout. Staff will demonstrate cleaning. Then participants will have a chance to clean a trout. The cleaned trout will then be prepared using various methods and recipes. Taste tests will be available.

This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. To register for the class, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4NA.