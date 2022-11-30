2023 College Recruiting Outlook: Employers plan to hire 35% more bachelor’s degree talent this year

ROCS Grad Staffing

90% of employers feel the labor market for college graduates will be good in 2023

RESTON, VA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESTON, VA - The 52nd Annual College Recruiting Outlook was released by the Collegiate Employment Research Institute (CERI) sponsored by ROCS Grad Staffing, a firm dedicated to helping companies find top college grad talent by focusing on doing one thing and doing it right.

“The optimism about the current market is slightly lower than last year, but still high historically,” says CERI founder and consultant Dr. Phil Gardner. “Keep in mind that the economy is under pressure that may change the current plans of organizations to hire this year. Students need to anticipate this situation and engage while organizations continue to hire.”

Nearly all organizations participating in the survey (98%) are planning to hire for bachelor’s degrees. Compared to the previous year, demand for this degree will increase by 8.6 percent. Large organizations, defined as 4,000+ employees, have the greatest appetite, wanting 45 percent more than the previous year; a statistic likely causing smaller firms to pivot.

The study revealed that small businesses (under 500 employees) are planning to increase their hiring of candidates with credentials and certificates by 31 percent (the same rate as bachelor’s degrees), and up 8.2 percent from last year.

“Non-traditional pipelines of talent, those not necessarily having a degree, but have certificates and certifications, are also increasing in demand,” says Stuart Mease ROCS Grad Staffing Director and co-preparer of the report. “Because of the tight labor market, firms are getting creative in building their pipelines.”

Other noteworthy insights reveal:

41% of employers are holding starting salaries constant, despite an 8% inflation rate.

38% of firms are providing supplemental mental health coverage to its candidates

32% of employers are increasing the the number of interns, co-ops and early talent

The full report can be read at rocsstaffing.com/blog/2023-college-recruiting-outlook.

About Collegiate Employment Research Institute - CERI strives to increase understanding of young adults in their transition from college to work by fostering collaboration and exchange among professionals in various settings; nurturing creativity, openness, and courage of thought about thinking about the profession; innovating and embracing ideas; and by sharing information and expertise with those seeking insight to young adults at work.

About ROCS Grad Staffing - In 2003, two college students became frustrated with the typical college job offerings of selling kitchen knives, painting houses, or anything with the phrase “Residual Income” or “Make Thousands From Your Dorm Room.” Instead of settling, they set out to create a place where students and recent grads could find jobs related to their career interests and goals. From there, ROCS Grad Staffing was born. After nearly 20 years in the industry, ROCS Grad Staffing has helped hundreds of companies and thousands of recent grads start their careers.

