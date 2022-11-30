Director of EMU Information Technologies Aytaç Çerkez Represents EMU at Public Informatics Platform

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Information Technologies Director Aytaç Çerkez represented EMU at the most important and top-level Public Informatics Platform in Turkey. PUBLIC-BIB'25 – BIMY'29 Integrated Event was held in Antalya by the Turkish Informatics Association under the theme of “Digital Future and Beyond”.

PUBLIC-BIB and BIMY, which are the most comprehensive events in Turkey's public and private sector informatics, have been sharing their experiences with the public, private sector, universities and all relevant sectors for years, providing information on technology trends of the leading companies, thus contributing to the creation of a common synergy. It is known as a platform where opportunities are created to contribute to the creation, production and recruitment.

Public-BIB meetings are also known as “Public Efficiency Meetings” because they directly contribute to efficiency in the public through the identification of problems and development of ifferent perspectives with the shared wisdom of those who experience the problems.

EMU Information Technologies Director Çerkez emphasized that the platform is extremely useful in terms of increasing information exchange among the information processing units, developing professional solidarity and finding common solutions to problems, and stated that current problems in the field of informatics were discussed and reports were prepared with many working groups at the event.