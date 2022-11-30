Zoom named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for UCaaS, Worldwide

Zoom Celebrates its Third Consecutive Time in the Leaders Quadrant

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide for the third time in a row. The UCaaS report evaluated 12 companies in the unified communications space, and Zoom has been recognized as both a Leader and a Visionary in this space for its UCaaS offerings. Zoom’s offerings in this space include enterprise-grade solutions like Zoom Team Chat , Zoom Phone , Zoom Meetings , and Zoom Whiteboard .

For this year’s Magic Quadrant, the meetings category has been rolled into the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) category, which now includes enterprise telephony, meetings, unified & instant messaging, mobility, and communications-enabled business processes.

“We are proud to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS and believe it solidifies our influence in this space,” said Greg Tomb, President of Zoom. “Zoom continues to prioritize and pair ease of use with innovation to build a platform that meets emerging collaboration demands and further delivers customer happiness.”

To read a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaas report, please click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, [Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez], [November 28, 2022] Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Zoom

Zoom is for you. Zoom is a space where you can connect to others, share ideas, make plans, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom .

Zoom Public Relations

Kelsey Knight

Corporate PR Lead

press@zoom.us