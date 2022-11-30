Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Senior Leaders to Finance Team

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to welcome two experienced senior leaders to its Finance team. Christopher Jenkins has been named Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis with oversight for practice-wide annual budgeting and strategic financial planning processes. Tara Lambert has been named Vice President & Controller, Accounting, with responsibility for planning, directing, and coordinating all accounting functions, including financial reporting.

“We are delighted to welcome both of these skilled finance executives who possess such impressive track records,” said FCS Chief Financial Officer Rich MacClary. “Each have consistently embraced operational and finance best practices that will support the continued success and growth of our statewide practice.”

Chris previously served as President & Chief Executive Officer of AdventHealth Medical Group in Tampa, Florida, with senior leadership responsibility for all operational and financial functions. While cultivating strong partnerships with physicians and clinical management, Chris strengthened the operational infrastructure, spearheaded and established the medical group’s first value-based model pilot, and extended healthcare access through a collaboration to acquire and operationalize 15 Walgreens Express Healthcare clinics across the Tampa Bay region.

Chris joined AdventHealth Medical Group in 2014 as Chief Financial Officer and previously held increasingly responsible leadership positions in operational finance with Ohio Health in Columbus. He holds a Master’s in Health Administration from Ohio University, where he also earned a Bachelor’s in Health Administration and Business Administration. He is a member of the American College of Medical Practice Executives and serves on the Advisory Council of Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Read his bio here: https://flcancer.com/staff/christopher-w-jenkins/

With more than 20 years of accounting experience, Tara has held leadership positions with domestic and global companies in a variety of industries, including medical practices based in Ft. Myers, Florida. As Vice President, Controller for Quigley Eye Specialists, she implemented a medication inventory system and led a successful financial statement audit. She held similar roles with Riverchase Dermatology and with 21st Century Oncology, where she coordinated accounting systems for over 135 physician practice locations.

Tara received her MBA from Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts and holds a bachelor’s in Accounting from Northeastern University in Boston.

Read her bio here: https://flcancer.com/staff/tara-lambert/

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

