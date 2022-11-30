Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Offers Promising New Treatment Options as 23+ Leading Players are Working in the Space | DelveInsight

Coronary artery disease Pipeline constitutes 23+ key companies continuously working towards developing 25+ coronary artery disease treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

Coronary artery disease Pipeline constitutes 23+ key companies continuously working towards developing 25+ coronary artery disease treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline coronary artery disease therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the coronary artery disease pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s coronary artery disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 23+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for coronary artery disease treatment.

Key coronary artery disease companies such as Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Sinotau Pharmaceuticals, XyloCor Therapeutics, AdvanceCor, Sinotau Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Honya Medical Inc, AstraZeneca, Helixmith, Amgen, Angionetics, Xylocor Therapeutics, Regio Biosciences, and others are evaluating new drugs for coronary artery disease to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising coronary artery disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Selatogrel, XTR 003, AdVEGFXC1, Revacept, XTR004, MCRcI stem cells, PET MPI, Inclisiran, AZD-5718, VM202, Evolocumab, Ad5-FGF4, REG-101, and others.

In June 2022, Idorsia announced the subcutaneous administration of selatogrel by a healthcare professional has been studied in two Phase II clinical studies in patients with stable coronary artery disease (CAD) and in patients with AMI.

In February 2022, Regio Biosciences (Regio) entered into an exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca to further develop REG-101, a novel therapeutic acting on reverse cholesterol transport (RCT). Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will provide an exclusive license to Regio for further development of REG-101, previously known as MEDI5884, to address patients with high unmet medical needs, including PAD and cardiovascular disease.

In March 2021, XyloCor Therapeutics raised $22.6 million to study a gene therapy designed to deliver VEGF to heart cells. The funding to support a clinical trial to assess the use of the VEGF gene therapy, XC001, to boost the effectiveness of CABG, a surgical procedure that treats coronary heart disease by diverting blood around narrowed or clogged arteries.

The coronary artery disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage coronary artery disease drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the coronary artery disease clinical trial landscape.

Coronary Artery Disease Overview

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease in the United States. It is also known as coronary heart disease or ischemic heart disease. Plaque buildup in the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart (called coronary arteries) and other parts of the body is the major reason responsible for coronary artery disease causes.

The most common coronary artery disease symptoms are angina, or chest pain and discomfort. An electrocardiogram (ECG) is the most common way for coronary artery disease diagnosis. It is also possible to examine the heart with an ultrasound scan (echocardiography) or another imaging technique.

The primary goals of coronary artery disease treatment are to alleviate symptoms and prevent complications. Medication can help to alleviate the coronary artery disease symptoms and limitations of stable angina. This is accomplished through the use of beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers, and nitrates.





A snapshot of the Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Evolocumab Amgen Phase III PCSK9 protein inhibitor Subcutaneous Revacept AdvanceCor Phase II Platelet membrane glycoprotein VI inhibitors Intravenous Atuliflapon AstraZeneca Phase II 5-lipoxygenase activating protein inhibitors Oral Selatogrel Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Phase II Purinoceptor P2Y12 antagonists Subcutaneous AdVEGFXC1 XyloCor Therapeutics Preclinical Gene transference; Vascular endothelial growth factor replacements NA

Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The coronary artery disease pipeline report proffers an integral view of coronary artery disease emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Purinoceptor P2Y12 antagonists, 5-lipoxygenase activating protein inhibitors, Positron-emission tomography enhancers, Gene transference, Vascular endothelial growth factor replacements, Platelet membrane glycoprotein VI inhibitors, Radionuclide imaging enhancers

Key Coronary Artery Disease Companies : Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Sinotau Pharmaceuticals, XyloCor Therapeutics, AdvanceCor, Sinotau Pharmaceuticals, Honya Medical Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Helixmith, Amgen, Angionetics, Xylocor Therapeutics, and others

Key Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Therapies: Selatogrel, XTR 003, AdVEGFXC1, Revacept, XTR004, MCRcI® stem cells, PET MPI, Inclisiran, AZD-5718, VM202, Evolocumab, Ad5-FGF4, and others

Table of Contents

1. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Coronary Artery Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Evolocumab: Amgen 7. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 Atuliflapon: AstraZeneca 8. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 Drug name: Company name 9. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 10. Inactive Products in the Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline 11. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 12. Key Companies 13. Key Products in the Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline 14. Unmet Needs 15. Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17. Analyst Views 18. Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

