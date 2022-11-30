The global anesthesia machines market is projected to grow owing to the increased administration of anesthesia to patients during surgical procedures. Furthermore, the rising number of surgical procedures, increasing geriatric patient burden, and rising prevalence of chronic disorders are expected to drive the global anesthesia machines market in the coming years.

The Global Anesthesia Machines Market Expected to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 8.2% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027)

DelveInsight’s Anesthesia Machines Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading anesthesia machines companies’ market shares, challenges, anesthesia machines market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key anesthesia machines companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Anesthesia Machines Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global anesthesia machines market during the forecast period.

Notable anesthesia machines companies such as Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., SternMed GmbH, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Mindray DS USA, Inc., Heal Force, Northern Meditec Limited, Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument, RWD Life Science Co. Ltd., AMBULANC (SHENZHEN) TECH. CO., LTD., Shenzhen Prunus Medical, aXcent medical GmbH, Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., FARUM SP. Z O.O., Shvabe‑Zurich GmbH, BPL Medical Technologies, Oricare Inc., OES Medical, Penlon Limited , and several others are currently operating in the anesthesia machines market.

In April 2022, the first software to semiautomate anesthesia delivery during surgery was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). End-tidal (Et) Control software integrates with General Electric's (GE) Aisys CS2 Anesthesia Delivery System to allow anesthesia providers to program desired end-tidal concentrations of oxygen and anesthetic agent.

In March 2022, Getinge was awarded a new Anesthesia contract by Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company in the United States. The Flow Family's innovative technology provides personalized anesthesia to meet the needs of all types of surgeries and patients.

In February 2022, Mindray announced the launch of a new platform that elevated traditional anesthesia in the Perioperative Environment, the A8 and A9 anesthesia workstations.

In November 2021, MDoloris Medical Systems received regulatory clearance and marketing approval for its high-frequency variability index monitor, HFVI MOC-9, in Japan. The technology was claimed to be the first monitoring device developed for patients undergoing anesthesia and anaglosedation in the country.

In November 2021, Zimbis, a division of CUBEX LLC and provider of medication and supply management technology, announced a partnership with Southern Anesthesia & Surgical, Inc. (SAS), a leading US distributor of anesthesia and surgical supplies to oral surgeons, dental anesthesiologists, and periodontists.

a division of CUBEX LLC and provider of medication and supply management technology, announced a partnership with Southern Anesthesia & Surgical, Inc. (SAS), a leading US distributor of anesthesia and surgical supplies to oral surgeons, dental anesthesiologists, and periodontists. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the anesthesia machines market during the forecast period.

Anesthesia Machines Overview

An anesthesia machine is a device that generates and mixes a fresh gas flow of medical gases and inhalational anesthetic agents to induce and maintain anesthesia. The most common type of anesthesia machine is the continuous-flow anesthetic machine, which provides a steady flow of air containing a regulated gas supply. Modern anesthesia machines also include monitors and touch-screen displays that display data such as heart rate and oxygen saturation level.

The two main types of anesthesia machines are mobile anesthesia machines and standalone anesthesia machines. The most common types are continuous anesthesia machines, intermittent anesthesia machines, and others.





Anesthesia Machines Market Insight

The global anesthesia machines market is being researched for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. As per the DelveInsight assessment, North America dominated the anesthesia machines market in 2021 and will continue to do so in the coming years. This can be attributed to the interaction of several factors, including an increase in trauma and severe pain cases and a supportive regulatory environment in terms of product approval. Furthermore, the growing number of geriatric patients will drive the anesthesia machines market. Moreover, the presence of key manufacturers in the region is expected to boost the growth of the North American anesthesia machines market.

The United States is a major market in North America. This can be attributed to several factors. The anesthesia machines market is being driven by rising technological advancements such as the incorporation of artificial intelligence assistance. For example, in February 2022, MIT and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers conducted an artificial intelligence study. According to the study, artificial intelligence systems could help anesthesiologists during a surgical procedure. The study demonstrated that a machine learning algorithm could be used to automate anesthetic drug dosing continuously. These features assist the computer in determining when a patient no longer requires anesthesia. This system also ensures that the patient remains immobile, that the drug is administered painlessly, that the patient’s physiological stability is checked, and that the oxygen level is monitored. Such technological advancements will drive the anesthesia machines market.

Furthermore, the presence of various strategic business activities in the region, such as acquisitions, product launches, approval, and others, will increase the system’s overall market. For example, NorthStar Anesthesia announced the acquisition of Epix Anesthesia in November 2021. As a result, the interaction of all of the factors mentioned above will boost the country’s anesthesia machines market during the forecasted period.

Anesthesia Machines Market Dynamics

The global anesthesia machines market is expected to expand significantly due to an increase in the number of surgeries requiring anesthesia administration. Furthermore, technological advancements such as the development of workstations for total i.v. anesthesia to minimize connections and potential leaks, among other things, will increase demand for anesthesia workstations. Moreover, advances in anesthesia system technology, a shift away from general anesthesia toward partial anesthesia, and the development of short-acting anesthetics are driving a shift in the anesthesia machines market trend.

On the other hand, the risk of contamination and problems associated with anesthesia systems may limit the growth of the anesthesia machines market.

Furthermore, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the anesthesia machines market. This was due to the implementation of stringent regulations by the majority of nations around the world to control the spread of the infection. Moreover, during the pandemic’s onset, elective surgeries were postponed to prevent the spread of the infection. However, perioperative services were expanded to meet the critical care needs of the pandemic. This influenced the demand for anesthesia workstations in surgeries, which is expected to drive global anesthesia machines market growth.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 8.2% Key Anesthesia Machines Companies Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., SternMed GmbH, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Mindray DS USA, Inc., Heal Force, Northern Meditec Limited, Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument, RWD Life Science Co. Ltd., AMBULANC (SHENZHEN) TECH. CO., LTD., Shenzhen Prunus Medical, aXcent medical GmbH, Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., FARUM SP. Z O.O., Shvabe‑Zurich GmbH, BPL Medical Technologies, Oricare Inc., OES Medical, Penlon Limited, among others

Anesthesia Machines Market Assessment

Anesthesia Machines Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Patient Type: Infants, Adults Market Segmentation By Material: Metals, Silicone, Eptfe (Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene), Polyethylene, Others Market Segmentation By Modality: Portable Anesthesia Machines, Stand-Alone Anesthesia Machines Market Segmentation By Product: Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Ventilators, Anesthesia Monitors, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Point of Care, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Anesthesia Machines Market 7 Anesthesia Machines Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Anesthesia Machines Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

