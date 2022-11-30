Global Gourmet Salts Market Size to Surpass $380 Million by 2028 with 6.8% CAGR

[194 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Gourmet Salts Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 240 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 380 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 6.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Alaska Salt Co., Selina Naturally, Cargill, Incorporated., INFOSA, Pyramid Salt, Morton Salt, Inc., Murray River Salt, The Marblehead Salt Co. LLC., CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc., Maldon Crystal Salt Co, SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO, Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts, SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Caravel Gourmet among other.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Gourmet Salts Market By Type (Himalayan Salt, Fleur De Sel, Sel Gris, Smoked & Roasted Salt, Flavored Salt, Specialty Salt, Atlantic Salt, Maldon Salt, and Others), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood Products, Sauces & Savory and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Gourmet Salts Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 240 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 380 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Gourmet Salts? How big is the Gourmet Salts Industry?

Gourmet Salts Report Coverage & Overview:

Gourmet salt is unprocessed, naturally collected salt that has more flavor and taste than other salts. It is a premium salt that is frequently used in cooking because it improves the flavor and consistency of food. Gourmet salt has a higher mineral content and better solubility than regular salt. To extend the shelf life of the product, this salt is often used to preserve canned foods. Gourmet salt is also used to make pickles because it helps to keep the food product's moisture content in check. Additionally, because it has an exotic flavor, gourmet salt is also used to make dressings and seasonings.

Global Gourmet Salts Market: Growth Dynamics

Rising organic food product appeal, expanding urbanization, and fast westernization are factors driving the worldwide gourmet salts market expansion. Gourmet salts are quickly soluble and mineral-rich, and add exotic flavor to dishes, boosting the industry. They are naturally harvested, contain no extra ingredients, and have a lower sodium level, making them popular worldwide.

Rising health consciousness and rising occurrences of health issues caused by high salt levels in the body are expected to drive the global gourmet salts market expansion. Gourmet salts are encouraged to be used in live cooking programs and other gourmet culinary products. Industries are constantly looking for innovative product launches and the adoption of new strategies to enhance market revenue. Gourmet salts are a little expensive and their availability in the market is limited thus restraining the market growth.

Gourmet Salts Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global gourmet salts market is segmented based on the type, application, distribution channel, and region.

The global market is divided into Himalayan salt, fleur de sel, sel gris, smoked & roasted salt, flavored salt, specialty salt, Atlantic salt, Maldon salt, and other types of salt based on its type. In terms of revenue share, the Himalayan salt segment led the market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to lead over the projected period. Himalayan salt, often known as pink salt or pink salt, is the greatest salt in Ayurveda.

Salt's color can vary from white to pink or dark red due to its high concentration of iron and other minerals. They are believed to contain 84 minerals, including calcium, chloride, sodium, and zinc. It maintains the body's fluid balance, controls electrolyte balance, and relieves muscle cramps. Additionally, due to its distinct flavor and look, the sel gris segment is anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR during the projection period. Sel Gris has recently become quite well-liked in the realm of fast food.

There are three different textures available: coarse grain for pinching or finishing; fine stone-ground grain for use in shakers; and ultra-fine velvet grain, which is ideal for dusting over popcorn or nuts. According to the most recent harvest, Sel Gris typically contains 94% sodium chloride, which is a little less than usual sea salts.

The market is divided into categories for bread and confectionery, meat and poultry products, seafood products, sauces & savory, and other products based on application. During the projection period, the bakery & confectionery category is expected to rule the market. Himalayan salt, in particular, has large, coarse particles that efficiently transfer heat.

They perform admirably while baking or grilling meat, poultry, shellfish, eggs, and vegetables. Gourmet salts are used in confectionery in a variety of cakes and sweets since they are available in such a wide range of flavors. However, the meat and poultry product segment is expected to develop significantly during the projection period. The segment's expansion can be linked to the rising global consumption of meat products. Furthermore, producers use this salt for preservation to extend the shelf life of meat and poultry items.

Based on distribution channels, the worldwide gourmet salts market is split into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience shops, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Because it provides convenient access to a variety of commodities under one roof, the supermarkets/hypermarkets category is expected to dominate the market during the projection period. As a result, customers can select products from a wide range of availability. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising spending power and busy lifestyles, more individuals are choosing to buy food online using simple and adaptable platforms rather than from local sellers.

The global Gourmet Salts market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Himalayan Salt

Fleur De Sel

Sel Gris

Smoked & Roasted Salt

Flavored Salt

Specialty Salt

Atlantic Salt

Maldon Salt

Others

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat & Poultry Products

Seafood Products

Sauces & Savory

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Gourmet Salts market include -

Alaska Salt Co.

Selina Naturally

Cargill

Incorporated.

INFOSA

Pyramid Salt

Morton Salt Inc.

Murray River Salt

The Marblehead Salt Co. LLC.

CK Life Sciences Int'l.

(Holdings) Inc.

Maldon Crystal Salt Co

SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO

Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts

SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts

Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

Caravel Gourmet

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Gourmet Salts market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Gourmet Salts market size was valued at around US$ 240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 380 million by 2028.

Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global gourmet salts market is projected to grow owing to its medicinal properties.

Based on the type, the Himalayan segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on application, the bakery & confectionery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Gourmet Salts industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Gourmet Salts Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Gourmet Salts Industry?

What segments does the Gourmet Salts Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Gourmet Salts Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The market for gourmet salts is divided into five regions based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. During the projection period, Europe is expected to have the highest market share. Consumers in the region are switching from table salt to gourmet salt as they become more aware of the health benefits of gourmet salt, which has less sodium than conventional table salt and salts like Himalayan salt. According to European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics, cardiovascular diseases account for 45% of all deaths in the region. As a result, individuals are becoming more health conscious and gravitating toward gourmet salt in their daily life to reduce their risk of heart disease.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2019, Morton Salt added a colorful new product to its product line-up with the launch of All-Natural Himalayan Pink Salt. It is available in both fine and coarse grain sizes.

In May 2021, Cargill acquired Leman Decoration Group, a leading supplier of cake decorations across the bakery sector, including the artisanal, small industrial, and home-baking segments, and food service. The acquisition significantly broadens Cargill’s offerings in the decorations space, enabling the company’s cocoa and chocolate business to better serve gourmet customers in Europe and around the world.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 240 million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 380 million CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Alaska Salt Co., Selina Naturally, Cargill, Incorporated., INFOSA, Pyramid Salt, Morton Salt, Inc., Murray River Salt, The Marblehead Salt Co. LLC., CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc., Maldon Crystal Salt Co, SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO, Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts, SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Caravel Gourmet among other. Key Segment By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence the gourmet salts market growth over 2022-2028?

The global gourmet salts market is primarily driven by the increasing global disposable income of people who are encouraged to spend on exotic food products such as gourmet cuisines. Furthermore, the advent of the internet coupled with the rising popularity of cooking shows drives the market growth.

What will be the value of the gourmet salts market during 2022-2028?

According to the report, the global gourmet salts market size was worth around USD 240 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 380 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.8% between 2022 and 2028.

Which region will contribute notably towards the gourmet salts market value?

The global gourmet salts market growth is expected to be driven by Europe. It is currently the world’s highest revenue-generating market owing to the increasing awareness of health among regional populations.

Which are the major players leveraging the gourmet salts market growth?

Alaska Salt Co., Selina Naturally, Cargill, Incorporated., INFOSA, Pyramid Salt, Morton Salt, Inc., Murray River Salt, The Marblehead Salt Co. LLC., CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc., Maldon Crystal Salt Co, SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO, Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts, SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Caravel Gourmet among other.

