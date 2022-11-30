Matterport Delivers Immersive 3D Experiences of Design Miami/ and the Miami Design District

Celebrating the second year the iconic sister fair to Art Basel has partnered with Matterport to provide digital access for design fans worldwide

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) announced collaborations with two leading art and design organizations, Design Miami/ and the Miami Design District. Using the new Pro3 3D camera, Matterport captured and produced immersive digital twins that allow visitors to partake in this year’s Design Miami / fair and the Miami Design District’s Annual Neighborhood Commission. These digital experiences broaden accessibility for design lovers worldwide, and provide an opportunity for onsite visitors to dive deeper into the exhibitions and installations.



Online visitors to the Design Miami/ digital twin can explore 50 exhibitions and galleries across 73,000 square feet, featuring fair partners such as Kohler, Audi, Fendi, and others. Virtual attendees can interact with the best in historic and contemporary design and make purchases on designmiami.com through direct links tagged within the digital twin. This marks the second year Matterport has provided the digital experience of the fair, reflecting Design Miami’s ongoing commitment to innovation in design.

“As the preeminent global forum for design, it’s essential that we offer cutting edge digital experiences for our audience,” said April Magen, Director of Global Partnerships, Design Miami/. “Matterport provides us with a dynamic digital platform to strengthen engagement with our audience and increase the visibility and value we bring to our galleries and partners with an immersive digital experience of their exhibitions.”

For the first time, Matterport has also partnered with the Miami Design District to capture this year’s Annual Neighborhood Commission, Rock | Roll. Created by award-winning architect and educator Germane Barnes, the installation is a “joyous fête-as-installation, a rollicking, radiant work that pays homage to Miami Carnival, a long-running celebration of the city’s vibrant African-Caribbean communities.” The installation is integrated throughout the Miami Design District and consists of “seating capsules,” hundreds of prismatic wind chimes dangling from trees above the sidewalks, and a “colossal disco ball” serving as the centerpiece.

“This is the 8th year we’ve commissioned a public installation in the Miami Design District, yet this is the first year we’ve been able to share the onsite experience virtually,” Anna Williams, vice president of marketing, Dacra. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Matterport to provide an immersive 3D experience that captures the story of Germane Barnes’ wonderful creations, sharing the magic of his design with fans around the world.”

Visit the Design Miami/ fair here: http://designmiami.com/tours/miami-2022

Explore the Rock | Roll installation here: https://www.miamidesigndistrict.net/listing/1086/germane-barnes-rockroll/

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers

©2022 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Matterport Media Contact:

Steve Lombardi

press@matterport.com

Matterport Investor Contact:

ir@matterport.com

About Design Miami/

Design Miami/ connects the world through extraordinary collectible design, with live fairs and experiences on three continents that bring together galleries, designers’ studios, brands, experts, collectors, and enthusiasts, and designmiami.com, a content-rich digital marketplace. Each edition of Design Miami/ features museum quality 20th and 21st century furniture, lighting, and objets d’art from the world’s top, expertly vetted galleries with flagship fairs taking place alongside Art Basel in Miami, Florida, each December and Basel, Switzerland, each June. Design Miami/ is also accessible 365 days a year through designmiami.com, featuring shoppable works from Design Miami’s expert galleries, as well as virtual programming, and engaging storytelling at the Forum Magazine.

Design Miami/ Media Contacts:

Camron PR +44 (0)20 7420 1700

Sarah Ferrall/ sarah.ferrall@camronpr.com

Grace Englefield/ grace.englefield@camronpr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of Matterport’s partnerships with Robin Eley and David Korins, and Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.