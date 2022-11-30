The American Association of Medical Assistants Announces New Board of Trustees Members

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA), the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, announced the election of the 2022-2023 AAMA Board of Trustees national volunteer leadership team. The AAMA Board of Trustees represents medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA)® across the nation.

"The success of an association is largely due to the dedication and ability of its volunteer leaders," says the American Association of Medical Assistants CEO and Legal Counsel Donald A. Balasa, JD, MBA. "The new and returning Board of Trustees members are an outstanding group of medical assistants, committed to the medical assisting profession and the AAMA."

The AAMA Board of Trustees consists of these national volunteer leaders:

Deborah Novak, CMA (AAMA), newly installed president, joined the AAMA Board of Trustees in 2014 and has worked in health care for over 35 years, specializing in practice management and administration. Her versatility in internal medicine and other specialties has led to her successful career as a medical assistant.

Monica Case, CMA (AAMA), elected vice president, has been a practicing CMA (AAMA) since 1989 and for the past 30 years, she has worked at Chattanooga Family Practice.

Virginia Thomas, CMA (AAMA), elected secretary-treasurer, has worked in pediatric ear, nose, and throat specialty practices for more than 18 years at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia.

Patty Licurs, CMA (AAMA), CPC, immediate past president, has worked in many areas of the health care industry, mainly with the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, where she has worked for 30 years.

Aimee Wicker, CMA (AAMA), PCMH CCE, speaker of the house, has worked clinically and managed ambulatory practices for over 20 years. Wicker received her PCMH Content Expert Certification in 2017 and is an active member of the Ohio State Society of Medical Assistants.

Sherry Bogar, CMA (AAMA), elected vice speaker of the house, has worked in the health care field for 17 years in various specialties, including reproductive endocrinology at the Center of Reproductive Medicine. Bogar is a founder — and serves as a member of — the medical assistant advisory council at the University of Texas Medical Branch Health.

Trustees

Natasha Geno, CMA (AAMA)

Shelley Gingrich, CMA (AAMA)

Claire Houghton, CMA (AAMA)

Candace Miller, CMA (AAMA)

Pamela Neu, MBA, CMA (AAMA)

Jane Seelig, CMA-A (AAMA)

Sandra Williams, CMA (AAMA)

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of medical assisting professionals throughout the United States. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org.

