Antibody Drugs Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Surging Applications Of Adcetris Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of the Antibody Drugs Market:

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antibody Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $148.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antibody indicates a class of protective immunoglobulin generated owing to the incitement of antigens like pathogenic bacteria and viruses and can fasten particularly to antigens. Antibody drugs which include antibody substances are made by antibody engineering technology on the basis of cell and gene engineering technology. Adcetris® is a CD30-directed Antibody Drug conjugate (ADC); meaning that it includes a targeted therapy monoclonal antibody and an antineoplastic (chemotherapy) agent. Adcetris® Is utilized for the treatment of mature grown-up patients with formerly untreated stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) in integration with chemotherapy. Immunotherapy is a kind of cancer treatment that increases the natural defenses of the body to combat cancer. There are numerous kinds of immunotherapy including monoclonal antibodies and tumor-agnostic treatments like checkpoint inhibitors, oncolytic virus therapy, T-cell therapy, and cancer vaccines. Multidrug resistance in Escherichia coli has evolved into a concern that is increasingly noticed in humans but also in veterinary medicine globally. Escherichia coli is intrinsically vulnerable to almost all clinically appropriate antimicrobial agents. However, this bacterial species has a great capability to amass resistance genes, mostly by way of horizontal gene transfer.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Antibody Drugs Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of antibody drugs and immunotherapy in the North American region.

Antibody Drugs Market growth is being driven by the soaring accessibility of numerous antibody drugs developed as a result of progress in the field of biotechnology, the reduced side-effects associated with them, and the high efficiency in healing some ailments that were formerly regarded untreatable in conjunction with the surging application of monoclonal antibodies as part of immunotherapy. However, monoclonal antibodies are very high-priced owing to their heightened complexity and the soaring cost to manufacture them in comparison with other kinds of medications and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Antibody Drugs Market.

Antibody Drugs Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antibody Drugs Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Antibody Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Antibody Drugs Market based on product type can be further segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies, Antibody-Drug Conjugates, and Polyclonal Antibodies. The Monoclonal Antibodies Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing application of monoclonal antibodies as immunotherapy in the treatment of ailments like cancer. Monoclonal antibodies serve as immunotherapy owing to their ability to make the immune system respond better to permit the body to detect and attack cancer cells more efficiently. The surging application of monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 is further propelling the growth of the Monoclonal Antibodies segment. Furthermore, the Antibody-Drug Conjugates segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of antibody-drug conjugates as immunotherapy depending on the capability of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to aim at specific tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) and to be utilized as carriers to particularly transfer cytotoxic warheads into corresponding tumor cells.

Antibody Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Antibody Drugs Market based on the application can be further segmented into Central Nervous System Ailments, Cancer, Autoimmune Ailments, Cardiovascular Disease, and Others. The Cancer Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing predominance of cancer worldwide resulting in the greater application of immunotherapy involving monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are a particular kind of antibody, developed in the laboratory to detect and destroy a specific target like cancer. The surging application of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of colorectal cancer and their anticipated reduced side effects are further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Cardiovascular Disease segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of antibody-based therapeutics including monoclonal antibodies against Proprotein convertase subtilisin/Kexin type 9 (PCSK9) (alirocumab, evolocumab) as immunotherapy treatment for the occurrence of cardiovascular disease.

Antibody Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Antibody Drugs Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Antibody Drugs Market) held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the strong healthcare infrastructure in the region. The increasing essentiality of attending to the urgent unmet requirement in the treatment of cancer requiring the application of immunotherapy and immunological ailments like rheumatoid is further driving the growth of the Antibody Drugs Market in this region. The higher affordability of consumers and the soaring rate of acceptance of novel technology are further propelling the growth of the Antibody Drugs Market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antibody Drugs Industry are:

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. GlaxoSmithKline plc

3. Sanofi S.A.

4. Novartis AG

5. Eli Lilly & Company

