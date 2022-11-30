Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,600 in the last 365 days.

Oakland Parents Indicted in Death of 7-Month-Old Son

OAKLAND – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Oakland Police Department has led to the indictment and arrest of an Oakland couple in connection with the death of their infant son in June.

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, on June 23rd, TBI special agents joined the Oakland Police Department in investigating the death of a 7-month-old boy.  Earlier that same day, Max Long (DOB: 11/5/21) was brought to a Memphis hospital by his parents where he was pronounced deceased.  During the investigation, agents identified the boy’s parents Ashley Long and Christopher Gardner as the individuals responsible for the child’s death and the suspected abuse and neglect of their three other young children while at their home in the 100 block of Laurel Street in Oakland.

On Monday, the Fayette County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Long (DOB: 9/9/93) and Gardner (5/20/84) each with one count of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse, Neglect, and Endangerment, and three counts of Child Abuse Neglect and Endangerment.

On Tuesday, Long and Gardner, who have been in custody at the Fayette County Jail since June 23rd, were served warrants on the six indicted charges.  Each of their bond is set at $1,000,000.

Long
Gardner

                                                                                    

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Oakland Parents Indicted in Death of 7-Month-Old Son

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.