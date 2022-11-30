Submit Release
Paubox Launches Enhanced Contact Management for Its Healthcare Marketing Automation Solution

Paubox Marketing’s new contact management tool allows healthcare marketers to store and segment patient audiences without violating HIPAA

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paubox, a leader in secure communication for modern healthcare, today launched a new contact management tool for Paubox Marketing. With the new contact management capabilities, healthcare marketers can securely store contact data and protected health information (PHI) within the Paubox Marketing platform in a HIPAA compliant manner, while easily segmenting audiences to send personalized messaging. Paubox Marketing is a marketing automation platform that enables healthcare marketers to send highly personalized and engaging email marketing messages.

Paubox Marketing’s new contact management functionality allows marketers to:

  • Easily build segmented audiences so that they can fine-tune segmentation based on PHI and personal details, such as demographics, medical conditions and treatments, prescriptions and more
  • Create automated workflows and campaigns with personalized messaging that’s relevant to the unique audience segment

With the new contact management functionality, Paubox Marketing users can easily import contacts via CSV upload or through a secure API. It also enables users to view campaign results and reporting for specific lists and audience segments – for example, patients with a chronic condition or vaccination candidates.

“Paubox Marketing enables marketers to achieve the holy grail in healthcare: the ability to personalize with PHI while maintaining compliance,” said Hoala Greevy, Founder and CEO of Paubox. “And, the enhancements in our new contact management tool allow them to do that more quickly and with better reporting.”

The new contact management capabilities in Paubox Marketing will be available in December. To learn more, visit www.paubox.com/products/paubox-marketing.

About Paubox
Paubox, based in San Francisco, is a leader in secure communication for modern healthcare. Launched in 2015, Paubox is on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately owned companies. According to G2 rankings, Paubox leads the industry for Best Secure Email Gateway, Email Security, HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software and Email Encryption solutions. Paubox customers include AdaptHealth, Curative, Summit Health and The Queen's Health Systems. For more information, contact us at Paubox or call (415)-795-7396.

