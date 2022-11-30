Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bucharest. The Secretary reiterated to Foreign Minister Kuleba the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine’s defense and deterrence capabilities, especially the provision of air defense options to combat Russia’s escalating missile strikes against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The two also discussed outcomes of meetings – including with G7-plus partners – on Ukraine’s immediate energy infrastructure needs, as well as building long-term energy security and resilience in Ukraine.