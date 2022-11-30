Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in Geriatric Population is Projected to Drive Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market size is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Atrial Fibrillation Surgery is a procedure to treat atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm caused by the irregular beating of the atrial chamber. Symptoms of the condition include palpitations, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fainting. If left untreated, atrial fibrillations can result in stroke or heart failure. Atrial fibrillation can be treated or managed through non-surgical procedures such as beta-blocker medications and electric cardioversion as well as surgical procedures like Catheter Ablation and Surgical Ablation. The global increase in the prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, tobacco usage, and blood pressure is projected to increase demand for Atrial Fibrillation Surgeries during the forecast period. However, the lack of skilled surgeons to perform such surgeries in low-income countries is a major challenge to the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Industry.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest Atrial Fibrillation Surgery market share in 2020 owing to the increasing occurrence of atrial fibrillation in the region and high patient awareness levels.

A higher success rate of the surgical procedure when compared to medications in preventing Atrial Fibrillation is anticipated to drive the market. However, the low awareness levels regarding the symptoms and risks of Atrial Fibrillation in developing regions are anticipated to hamper growth opportunities.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market Segment Analysis-By Surgery Type: Based on Surgery Type, the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market is segmented into Catheter Ablation, Maze Procedure, Minimize Procedure, and AV Node Ablation. The Catheter ablation segment is anticipated to have the largest share of the market in 2020 and is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the relatively lower surgical costs, favorable reimbursement policies, and the minimal invasiveness of the surgical procedure. Patients can be usually discharged after an overnight observation following the completion of Catheter Ablation. The Minimaze Procedure is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 12.1%. Minimaze procedure is similar to the Maze procedure but with fewer atrial incisions in order to decrease complexity and risk of complications. The rapid growth of this segment is owing to their low invasiveness and relatively high success rate of around 67-91%.

Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market Segment Analysis - By End User: The Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market based on End User can be further segmented into Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Others. The Surgical Centre segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The rapid growth can be attributed to factors such as the minimal invasiveness of surgical procedures and the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Surgical procedures such as Catheter Ablation and Minimaze are minimally invasive. This reduces the time required for the surgery and limits the need for long observation time post-surgery. Usually, patients can be discharged on the same day or after overnight observation. This allows these procedures to be carried out in Surgical Centers without difficulty. Moreover, the rapid influx of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has increased the risk of virus transmission. This has further boosted the growth of surgical centers.

Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The North American segment is projected to dominate the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery market during the forecast period 2021-2026 with a market share of 33% owing to the high prevalence of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation in the region. For instance, the number of patients with atrial fibrillation in the US was estimated to be between 2.7 million and 6.1 million in 2020 and this is projected to become 12.1 million by 2030. The highly developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies in the region are the other factors driving the segment’s growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Industry are:

1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. Medtronic Plc.

3. Biotronik

4. ArtiCure Inc.

5. Cardiofocus Inc.

