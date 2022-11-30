Automated External Defibrillator Market worth US$1.4 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 8.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Geriatric Population With High Prevalence Of CVD Is Generating The Global Market Revenue

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated External Defibrillator Market size is estimated at $1.4 billion in 2021, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are medical devices used to administer an electric shock to those who are experiencing abrupt ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, cardiac arrest, or pulseless ventricular tachycardia by analyzing the heart rhythm. Pulseless ventricular tachycardia is a cardiac arrhythmia in which coordinated ventricular contractions are replaced by highly rapid but inefficient contractions, causing organ perfusion problems and heart failure. AEDs when used during cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can increase the survival rate of the victim. CPR is a technique that combines rescue breathing and chest compressions. It is used to temporarily pump enough blood to the brain until specialized treatment is available. According to the American Heart Association, using an AED alongside CPR almost doubles the victims' chances of survival. While CPR helps to maintain blood flow, AED helps to maintain a heart rhythm.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15703/automated-external-defibrillator-market.html

Key Takeaways:

The rapid rise in the geriatric population with an elevated risk of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing number of deaths due to cardiac diseases is augmenting the growth of the market.

Geographically, the North America Automated External Defibrillator segment held the largest revenue share of 39% in 2021 on account of increasing R&D investment, rising awareness about defibrillators among people, and the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, coronary heart diseases, and heart attack.

According to an article released by Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS), more than 40,000 people die of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) which is about one person every 12 minutes, and over 100 people per day. Owing to a large number of abrupt cardiac arrests in the country, the market is predicted to grow over the forecast period. The rapid increase in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, overweight, and heart disease continues to fuel the Automated External Defibrillators Market’s expansion.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Automated External Defibrillators Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15703

Segmental Analysis:

Automated External Defibrillator Market Segment Analysis: By Product Type: Based on product type, the Fully Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is poised to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period in the account of an increasing number of deaths due to cardiac diseases, growing research and development investment, rising awareness about defibrillators in developing economies and rapid rise in the geriatric population. AEDs check patients’ heart rhythms through monitors fitted in the defibrillator pads and give a shock when needed. According to the report published by World Health Organisation (WHO) in June 2021, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. Additionally, it also reports that an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, which represents 32% of all global deaths. Strokes and heart attacks accounted for 85 percent of these fatalities. These trends boosted the market growth. Stressful work conditions, a sedentary lifestyle, and growing consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and substance abuse are predicted to augment the growth of the automated external defibrillator market as they increase the prevalence of cardiac diseases.

Automated External Defibrillator Market Segment Analysis: By End Users: Based on the End Users, the Hospital Segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 on account of increasing health expenditure by countries, shortage of trained personnel, and shorter response time of the AEDs. They are typically placed in critical care units (CCUs), intensive care units (ICUs), and emergency units. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s article titled ‘’Heart, stroke and vascular disease published in September 2021, reported that in 2018-19 there were 5,91,000 hospitalizations with cardiovascular diseases. The increased number of hospitalizations owing to cardiovascular disorders necessitates the use of automated external defibrillators. However, the Public Access segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Automated External Defibrillator Market Segment Analysis: By Geography: By geography, North America accounted for the largest market share of 39% in 2021 on account of the growing geriatric population, technological advancements, key market players in the market, and the launch of new products. As per the report of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention published in September 2021, about 6,59,000 people in the United States die from heart disease every year, and around 8,05,000 people have a heart attack every year. The increasing prevalence of heart attacks in the United States is augmenting the market's expansion. Huge investment in healthcare and the adoption of innovative technologies in the healthcare domain fuelled market growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automated External Defibrillator industry are:

1. Medtronic PLC

2. St. Jude Medical Inc.

3. Schiller AG

4. Stryker Corporation

5. Mediana Co. Ltd

Click on the following link to buy the Automated External Defibrillator Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15703

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16890/implantable-cardioverter-defibrillator-market.html

B. Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16412/wearable-cardioverter-defibrillator-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062