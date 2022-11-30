Oakland Parents Indicted in Death of 7-Month-Old Son

OAKLAND – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Oakland Police Department has led to the indictment and arrest of an Oakland couple in connection with the death of their infant son in June.

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, on June 23rd, TBI special agents joined the Oakland Police Department in investigating the death of a 7-month-old boy. Earlier that same day, Max Long (DOB: 11/5/21) was brought to a Memphis hospital by his parents where he was pronounced deceased. During the investigation, agents identified the boy’s parents Ashley Long and Christopher Gardner as the individuals responsible for the child’s death and the suspected abuse and neglect of their three other young children while at their home in the 100 block of Laurel Street in Oakland.

On Monday, the Fayette County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Long (DOB: 9/9/93) and Gardner (5/20/84) each with one count of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse, Neglect, and Endangerment, and three counts of Child Abuse Neglect and Endangerment.

On Tuesday, Long and Gardner, who have been in custody at the Fayette County Jail since June 23rd, were served warrants on the six indicted charges. Each of their bond is set at $1,000,000.

Long Gardner