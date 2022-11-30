DCFS Hiring Fairs in Alexandria and Shreveport Rescheduled for January

Newsroom Agency staff working to bring over 300 successful candidates onboard from events earlier this fall

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is announcing new dates for its hiring fairs originally scheduled for December 1 in Alexandria and December 7 in Shreveport. The Alexandria hiring fair has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Shreveport hiring fair has been relocated to the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd. Bossier City, LA, and is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Individuals who have already registered for either fair will not need to do so again. Those individuals have been alerted to the change.

Delaying the Alexandria and Shreveport hiring fairs will allow DCFS staff more time to process and bring aboard candidates from the hiring fairs held since September. More than 800 people attended the events and applied for open positions in the agency’s Child Welfare and Family Support divisions. The hiring fairs, which DCFS operated in partnership with the Division of Administration, State Civil Service and Louisiana Workforce Commission, were designed to expedite the hiring process by providing an opportunity for qualified candidates to interview and clear many pre-hiring screenings onsite. More than 300 conditional offers of employment were extended at the events.

Interested candidates are welcome to apply for open DCFS positions at any time at dcfs.la/dcfs-jobs.

The following hiring fairs are scheduled:

Baton Rouge – Thursday, December 15, 2022 , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Capitol Park Welcome Center

– , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Capitol Park Welcome Center Shreveport – Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center Alexandria – Thursday, January 19, 2023, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Louisiana Workforce Commission

Applicants should:

Bring photo ID and 2 references, and wear professional attire.

Be prepared for interview and drug screen. Applicants for Child Welfare positions should also be prepared for background check and fingerprinting.

For Child Welfare positions, any social work or related experience/education is welcome.

Previous candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

For more information about the hiring fairs, visit https://www.dcfs.la.gov/hiring-fair.

