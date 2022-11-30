Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,661 in the last 365 days.

Early Childhood Education Competitive Grant Available for Preschool Children

Public School Districts and ESUs Only

Applications are now available for new and expansion grants to provide funding for preschool children within district/ESU operated programs.

Applications are due by 5:00 CST Tuesday, February 1, 2023. Eligible applicants are public school districts, individually or in cooperation with other school districts and educational service units. Districts interested in this funding opportunity are required to work cooperatively with programs that exist within the community, including Head Start and private childcare and preschool programs. The grant program may expand, but must not supplant, programs and services within the community or service area that are currently provided using state or federal funds.

Guidelines for writing applications, application forms, budget forms, and additional resource information is available on the NDE Office of Early Childhood website https://www.education.ne.gov/oec/birth-to-age-5-programs/#1628175164289-e46d6090-6461. All forms must be downloaded from the website, completed, and submitted via email.

If you have questions, please contact one of the Education Specialists at the NDE Office of Early Childhood:

Kristine Luebbe; 531-510-8101; kristine.luebbe@nebraska.gov

Carol Burk; 402-429-0094; carol.burk@nebraska.gov

Kim Texel; 531-207-9852; kim.texel@nebraska.gov

You just read:

Early Childhood Education Competitive Grant Available for Preschool Children

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.