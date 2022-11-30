Early Childhood Education Competitive Grant Available for Preschool Children

Public School Districts and ESUs Only

Applications are now available for new and expansion grants to provide funding for preschool children within district/ESU operated programs.

Applications are due by 5:00 CST Tuesday, February 1, 2023. Eligible applicants are public school districts, individually or in cooperation with other school districts and educational service units. Districts interested in this funding opportunity are required to work cooperatively with programs that exist within the community, including Head Start and private childcare and preschool programs. The grant program may expand, but must not supplant, programs and services within the community or service area that are currently provided using state or federal funds.

Guidelines for writing applications, application forms, budget forms, and additional resource information is available on the NDE Office of Early Childhood website https://www.education.ne.gov/oec/birth-to-age-5-programs/#1628175164289-e46d6090-6461 . All forms must be downloaded from the website, completed, and submitted via email.

If you have questions, please contact one of the Education Specialists at the NDE Office of Early Childhood:

Kristine Luebbe; 531-510-8101; kristine.luebbe@nebraska.gov

Carol Burk; 402-429-0094; carol.burk@nebraska.gov

Kim Texel; 531-207-9852; kim.texel@nebraska.gov