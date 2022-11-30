Mpowered Health Expands Consumer Access to Medical Records With Connections to 1000+ Health Plans and Health Systems

Interoperability connections now enable nearly 200 million people to get their health records.

Organizations connected to the platform include health systems, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans across the country, including national payers, blues and regional plans. With this update, nearly 200 million people across the country can now use the Mpowered Health App to access their medical records, coverage and explanation of benefits information from all these plans and health systems. In addition, the platform delivers a personalized shopping experience for consumers seeking to enroll in Medicare and exchange health plans. Mpowered Health is the first healthcare platform in the United States to offer consumers such convenience at scale. (View the list of all connections here).

"Mpowered Health is committed to empowering people to take control of their health information and experience. Since 2021, Mpowered Health began to unlock healthcare data for consumers through connections to My Medicare, Veterans Administration and Apple Health kit," says Nandini Devi, founder and CEO of Mpowered Health. "With this expanded network of 1000+ connections, consumers can assemble their most complete health record yet — all with a few clicks."

Consumers can also now share their records with their doctors, family members, caregivers and payers. "We also recently launched the xChange to enable healthcare organizations to accept records from these consumers with their consent via APIs," continues Devi. "We are pleased to be the first in the industry to offer such a convenience to all healthcare organizations and to all consumers irrespective of their age, gender or coverage."

Founded in 2019, Mpowered Health is a rapidly growing healthcare marketplace that provides a convenient platform for healthcare organizations to acquire, engage and retain consumers while giving consumers a voice, the transparency, the choice, the access and the convenience they need to manage their own and their family's health care.

Mpowered Health was featured in the Inc Magazine and CIO Today in 2022 and as one of the Top Healthcare Interoperability Solution Providers by Healthcare TechOutlook.

Mpowered Health is a consumer-driven healthcare technology company committed to creating a better healthcare experience for consumers and healthcare enterprises. The California-based company empowers consumers to take charge of their healthcare by providing mobile-led solutions that improve transparency, choice, access and convenience. The company, in recognizing that consumer empowerment cannot be a zero-sum game, provides enterprise solutions in compliance, consumer acquisition and engagement to enable healthcare organizations to serve their consumers more effectively and achieve their organizational goals.

