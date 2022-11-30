15th Annual Biotech Showcase™ to Bring Global Life Science Executives and Investors Back In Person for Investing, Partnering, and Collaboration

Registration, Access to Partnering Platform Now Open

In its 15th year, Biotech Showcase™ - the investor conference that drives biotech innovation, digital medicine, and global collaboration - is back in person, taking place in San Francisco from January 9-11, 2023, and including a virtual component from January 18-19, 2023.

Biotech Showcase offers attendees programming focused on today's most relevant topics, company presentations delivered by innovative biotech companies, face-to-face networking, and one-to-one meetings. There is also a rich offering of on-demand content, including recordings of sessions and workshops. The partneringONE® platform is now open and meetings are available for request.

The 2023 program will feature insights and topics from investors and biopharma executives, including:

Updates on hot therapeutic areas such as oncology, CNS, and cell and gene therapy.

Investing strategies for commercial success as an emerging company

Showcasing the promise of early-stage innovation through the Seed Showcase program

The state of innovation in Asia-Pacific

Exploring the new reality for innovation

Dealmakers' intentions: the year ahead

Known for creating a unique experience and opportunity to connect global life science executives and investors during the life science's biggest week of the year, the 2023 edition will explore the changing regulatory and finance environment, new therapeutic developments, and digital medicine, with speakers from the biopharma, finance, research, policy, and the advisory communities.

"We are thrilled to be back in person this year and welcome attendees to three full days of sessions, workshops, company presentations, networking, and one-on-one investor meetings," says Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO, Demy-Colton. "After two years of hosting Biotech Showcase virtually, we look forward to providing the opportunities and benefits associated with in-person participation and collaboration."

"Each year, we look forward to connecting our existing and potential partners as we come together to discuss the latest industry trends and future planning," said Tina Elder, Managing Director, EBD Group US. "We're expecting our best attendance in years from participants across the life sciences industry."

This year's event expects 3,000+ attendees, with over 350 presenting companies and more than 900 investors.

Conference registration gives attendees access to the full Biotech Showcase™ program and its specialized events, including Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase , Seed Showcase, and Asia Pacific Showcase. Virtual registrants have access to partnering, as well as on-demand content, including company presentations and recordings of sessions and workshops. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.biotechshowcase.com.

About Demy-Colton

Since 2008, Demy-Colton has been at the forefront of building networks between leaders from innovative biotech companies and industry stakeholders to examine and address biotech opportunities and challenges and deliver on the promise of transformational science. Demy-Colton achieves this with unique meeting platforms that facilitate networking and biotech community development on an international scale. Aside from Biotech Showcase™, its investor and specialized events include BioFuture™, CEO Summit Europe™, CEO Summit™, Demy-Colton Virtual Salons, and CEO Virtual Dialogues. Its events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry's top decision-makers, investors, and thought leaders. Demy-Colton sets a unique stage where investment, learning, and growth thrive. Its events spur introductions and thoughtful conversations. In turn, inspiration, ideas, and opportunities for investment flow.

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation, and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005724/en/