Lincoln Financial Group enhances supplemental health suite with expanded Hospital Indemnity insurance coverage

New research shows nearly nine in 10 consumers would be interested in Hospital Indemnity insurance if it were offered as part of their workplace benefits

Amid rising interest in supplemental health coverages, Lincoln Financial Group LNC has expanded its Hospital Indemnity insurance coverage to include additional benefit options. The new enhancements include two family-focused newborn care options and an additional benefit for healthcare clients that includes coverage when being treated at an employer-affiliated hospital.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005129/en/

In today's economic environment, the financial security provided by supplemental health benefits is more important than ever, nearly half (48%) of U.S. workers surveyed say they feel more concerned about paying for healthcare expenses1, and more than 77% say they have less room in their budget for unexpected expenses as a result of inflation2. With Hospital Indemnity insurance, a lump-sum payment is provided when a covered employee or family member is admitted to the hospital or undergoes outpatient surgery for a covered illness or injury. Together with Accident and Critical Illness insurance, Hospital Indemnity helps covered Americans with everyday expenses that may not be included in their traditional medical insurance.

"Employees are looking to their employers for benefits that can offer protection from the unexpected," said James Reid, executive vice president, president of Workplace Solutions at Lincoln Financial Group. "By expanding the benefits within Lincoln's Hospital Indemnity solution, we're providing employees with additional protections for today while they plan for a more secure financial future."

Nearly nine in 10 employees surveyed say they would be interested in Hospital Indemnity insurance if it were available as part their workplace benefits3. With Lincoln Financial's Hospital Indemnity plan, employers can offer employees protection against financial hardships due to unexpected hospitalizations, including mental disorder and substance abuse treatment benefits, as well as infectious-disease-related tests, among others.

Enhanced Hospital Indemnity Benefit Options

Newborn care benefit (sometimes called routine well-baby care): Provides a cash benefit for each day a newborn child remains in the hospital for routine post-natal care immediately following a covered person's childbirth.

Provides a cash benefit for each day a newborn child remains in the hospital for routine post-natal care immediately following a covered person's childbirth. Birth center benefit: Provides labor and childbirth experiences in a family-friendly, homelike environment and includes a benefit for each day spent in a Birth Center for routine care related to childbirth.

Provides labor and childbirth experiences in a family-friendly, homelike environment and includes a benefit for each day spent in a Birth Center for routine care related to childbirth. Affiliated facility benefit: Provides an additional benefit when being treated in a hospital due to a covered event, where the hospital is owned, operated or controlled by the employer. The benefit percentage applies to the amount of the following benefits: Hospital Admission, Hospital Intensive Care Unit Admission, Hospital Confinement and Hospital Intensive Care Unit Confinement. This benefit is specific to healthcare clients.

Lincoln Financial's Hospital Indemnity product is available in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

As a leading provider in workplace benefits, Lincoln's expanded Hospital Indemnity solution helps provide additional protection against financial hardships due to unexpected hospitalizations. For more information on Lincoln Financial's supplemental health solutions, click here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation LNC and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs' list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere's 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello's annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-5189525-111622

1 Lincoln Financial, Consumer Sentiment Omnibus, September 2022

2 Lincoln Financial, Consumer Sentiment Omnibus, June 2022

3 Lincoln Financial, Wellness@Work: Group Benefits, 2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005129/en/