Grundfos to Exhibit at NGWA's 2022 Groundwater Week

Leading Water Technology Company Hosts Annual WaterPRO Competition, Demonstrates Solar Pump, WellConnect Technology, New Water Well Solutions

Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies, today announced that the company will exhibit at National Groundwater Association's (NGWA) 2022 Groundwater Week Conference and Expo in Las Vegas on December 6-8, 2022. In booth #619, Grundfos will host its 3rd annual WaterPRO Competition and demonstrate WellConnect digital, cloud-based water well monitoring solution, as well as the newest solar-powered pumps and SPE water pumps.

"Attending Groundwater Week is like a homecoming for the tight-knit community of water well contractors and pump installers. These professionals and the technology providers come together to collaborate and share what is next in groundwater innovation," said Patrick Sless, Area Sales Director in Canada and US for Water Utility at Grundfos. "The highly anticipated WaterPRO Competition returns this year. The event is a fun celebration of the skills and expertise pump installers must possess to install and maintain this vital equipment."

After competitions at local events throughout the year, the WaterPRO Competition culminates at NGWA's Groundwater Week, where the 10 winners of the local events and two walk-ons compete for a $10,000 grand prize and the Guts and Glory title. Although the specific events are only revealed during the competition, the participants must complete typical pump installer tasks the fastest in order to move on to the next round and eventually win. To learn more about the WaterPRO Competition and to sign up as a walk-on, visit Grundfos WaterPRO Competition.

Attendees can also experience demos of Grundfos' WellConnect digital, cloud-based water well project management solution that allows water well contractors and pump installers to easily and quickly report on projects and ongoing water well health. The latest solar water pump and SPE products will also be on display.

About Grundfos

Grundfos pioneers solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improves quality of life for people. Our new brand promise reaffirms and strengthens this commitment, as we promise to respect, protect and advance the flow of water. As a global pump and water solutions company we provide expertise in energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications, including water utility, water treatment, industries and buildings. Find out more: www.grundfos.com/us and connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

