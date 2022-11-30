Submit Release
DEADLINE ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 12, 2022 in Block Lawsuit - SQ

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Block, Inc. ("Block" or the "Company") SQ of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of Block investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain Block, Inc. securities between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/block-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34171&wire=5

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (2) as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; (4) and as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Block during the relevant timeframe, you have until December 12, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/block-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34171&wire=5 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

