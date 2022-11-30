Pinnacle Mortgage Unveils Its Unique Approach to YoY Growth in Declining Housing Market

Manchester, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Pinnacle Mortgage, a rapidly growing mortgage brokerage based in New England, unveiled its unique approach to YoY growth in a declining housing market. The new approach aims to provide loan officers with new ways to grow in a slow market and also further advance their careers.

"Pinnacle distinguishes itself by having a large database of national lenders from which loan officers can source, ensuring that their customers get the best financing possible," Kurt Strandson, Founder of Pinnacle Mortgage said. "We achieve strong results, even in a challenging market, by providing them with the resources, compensation, and support they need to grow their business."





With a portfolio of nearly 40 different lending partners, Pinnacle Mortgage loan officers can offer a significant amount of product diversity for borrowers to utilize. From FHA, VA, and conventional loans to construction loans, this network, and its variety of mortgage products are major components in their approach to YoY growth within the current housing market.

In the past few months, the housing market has seen declining growth due to record-high interest rates. Currently, mortgage rates sit above 7% for 30-year fixed mortgage rates, a stark contrast to last year's 2.98% for the same loan.

"The current rates are not only more challenging for consumers to navigate, but also for retail institutions to deliver at a cost that makes sense," said Standson. "It's now more important than ever for consumers and loan officers to work with a brokerage that possesses a multitude of options that can be tailored to help most borrowers."

Internally, the company's unique approach also provides loan officers with compensation plans, internal support for the sales team, sales training programs, sales lead programs, health insurance, life insurance, a 401K plan, and other benefits not provided at many other brokerages. In addition to compensation and benefits, another key component in Pinnacle's unique approach is an emphasis on company culture.

"We recognize our people are our largest asset," said Strandson. "So, providing great resources, strong internal support and top-tier benefits packages is critical to fueling growth and success for any company."

About Pinnacle Mortgage Corp.

The company was founded in 2015 in Manchester, New Hampshire. They've since expanded and currently serve in 12 different states (CT, FL, IN, MA, ME, NC, NH, PA, RI, SC, TX, and VT). Pinnacle Mortgage prides itself on offering some of the lowest rates nationwide while making the loan process simple, straightforward, and fast for borrowers by utilizing its vast network of lending partners that offer a significant amount of product diversity. Core cultural pillars like valuing their team, providing great service internally and externally, continuous improvement, cultivation through relationship building, and giving back to the community are values that have served to build a great company culture over the years and reflect how they are perceived in the community. These cultural pillars serve as the foundation to keep the vision of being in service to consumers as their "Trusted, Professional & Experienced" mortgage provider, while keeping the process simple, straightforward, and fast for all stakeholders in the loan experience.

