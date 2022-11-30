Black Bay Energy Capital Announces Promotion and Team Additions

Black Bay Energy Capital ("Black Bay"), a private equity firm focused on growth investments for innovative companies in the energy sector, is pleased to announce a promotion, a team addition, and new Strategic Advisory Board members.

Matt Schovee has been promoted to Managing Director. Matt is one of Black Bay's founding members and focuses on origination, structuring, due diligence, and monitoring of investments. Matt serves on the board of directors at Advanced Industrial Devices and SCS Technologies.

Grant McClure has joined Black Bay as an Associate. Grant joined the firm after several years as a corporate development analyst at Gravity Oilfield Services, a provider of water & infrastructure services to the oil & gas sector. Grant graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering and from the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University with a Master of Management in Energy. At Black Bay, Grant focuses on investment & transaction analysis, due diligence, and monitoring investments.

In addition, Christine (Chris) Staples and William (Bill) Harvey have been added to Black Bay's Strategic Advisory Board ("SAB"). A career chemicals executive across various industries (including oil & gas), Ms. Staples is the CEO of Cohere Beauty, a premier formulator and manufacturer of beauty, personal care, fragrance, and specialty products. Mr. Harvey, also a career chemicals executive, serves on the boards of Bridgestone Americas, Origin Materials and Clean Chemistry, a Black Bay portfolio company. Mr. Harvey spent 27 years at DuPont, most recently serving as the President of Packaging and Industrial Polymers.

"Matt has been instrumental in all aspects of Black Bay's investment activities and creating value for our investors. We are excited to have Grant join the team as we scale our investment activities while deploying our second fund. We are also thrilled to have Chris and Bill join our advisory board given their deep chemical experience and extensive network within the chemical industry," said Michael LeBourgeois, Managing Partner of Black Bay. "Following on Black Bay's success in specialty chemicals, the firm sees considerable future opportunities in the sector, and the chemical executives on our SAB will be invaluable in performing due diligence and driving growth with our chemical investments," added Mr. LeBourgeois.

Black Bay Energy Capital

Black Bay Energy Capital ("Black Bay") is a private equity firm focused on the North American energy sector. Black Bay invests equity capital alongside talented entrepreneurs that provide a differentiated product or service to their clients to help reduce costs, improve operations, and achieve ESG initiatives. The firm's investment strategy and success stem from the more than 75 years its investment professionals have been working day-to-day with great teams and building high-growth companies. www.blackbayenergy.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005763/en/