Hanna Yesuf brings Wealth of Experience to Kingfisher

Kingfisher Capital, a leading investment management firm since 1989, is proud to introduce Hanna Yesuf as Senior Wealth Services Manager. Ms. Yesuf joined the firm in early 2022 and brings more than 15 years of experience helping families and business owners identify and address key financial priorities. Kingfisher manages tax-efficient portfolios of individual securities and typically partners with independent trust administration, tax, and estate planning resources to establish a family office for each client.

Prior to joining Kingfisher, Hanna served as Vice President for Philanthropic and Family Office Solutions at Bank of America Private Bank in New York City, where she worked with a dozen Ultra-High-Net-Worth clients totaling $1.6Bn in assets. During her tenure at the Private Bank, Ms. Yesuf often worked in silos, supporting clients in specific function areas. In her new role, Hanna is positioned to serve new and existing clients more holistically. "I am excited to integrate my diverse, professional skills with Kingfisher's proven, research-based investment approach to deliver comprehensive client solutions," says Yesuf.

"I think Hanna is ready to make a bigger impact on the lives and financial outcomes of the families she serves," says Managing Partner Alex Miles. "She possesses both the interpersonal skills to help families navigate complex issues and the practical operations background to prioritize and execute efficiently."

Ms. Yesuf earned her MBA from Indiana University and completed certificate programs in Design Thinking from MIT Sloan School of Management and Entrepreneurship from Cornell University. Hanna was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and moved to the United States to pursue undergraduate studies at Goshen College. She serves on the board of the Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association (ECMAA).

About Kingfisher Capital​

Kingfisher is a leading, privately owned, and independently managed financial services firm dedicated to serving select families and institutions. For over three decades, we have helped clients formulate goals, anticipate, and manage risks, and solve complex problems within their personal, business, and philanthropic enterprises.

