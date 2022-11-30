Agencies and Organizations Deck the Halls of the North Dakota State Capitol

State agencies and area organizations are putting up Christmas trees this week to decorate the west end of ground floor in the North Dakota State Capitol for the annual Showcase of Trees.

“We appreciate the opportunity to enjoy the creativity of our state agencies and local organizations as they make the west end of our ground floor look festive for the holiday season,“ said Facility Management Director John Boyle. “We are grateful for the time and effort that is put into the showcase each year.”

Boyle added that the trees are often themed, and many agencies collect donations under their trees for local non-profit organizations. All trees are entered into the Showcase of Trees contest, which is aptly judged by the North Dakota Council on the Arts. There are five categories, and the winning agencies and organizations receive bragging rights for the next year.

The public may view the Showcase of Trees during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is also invited to attend the 41st annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, with Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum, in Memorial Hall of the North Dakota State Capitol.

All Capitol Christmas trees will be on display through the end of the year.