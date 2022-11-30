Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,591 in the last 365 days.

Agencies and Organizations Deck the Halls of the North Dakota State Capitol

State agencies and area organizations are putting up Christmas trees this week to decorate the west end of ground floor in the North Dakota State Capitol for the annual Showcase of Trees.

“We appreciate the opportunity to enjoy the creativity of our state agencies and local organizations as they make the west end of our ground floor look festive for the holiday season,“ said Facility Management Director John Boyle. “We are grateful for the time and effort that is put into the showcase each year.”

Boyle added that the trees are often themed, and many agencies collect donations under their trees for local non-profit organizations. All trees are entered into the Showcase of Trees contest, which is aptly judged by the North Dakota Council on the Arts. There are five categories, and the winning agencies and organizations receive bragging rights for the next year.

The public may view the Showcase of Trees during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is also invited to attend the 41st annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, with Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum, in Memorial Hall of the North Dakota State Capitol.

All Capitol Christmas trees will be on display through the end of the year.

You just read:

Agencies and Organizations Deck the Halls of the North Dakota State Capitol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.