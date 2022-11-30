Submit Release
The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" to Vaira Vike-Freiberga

AZERBAIJAN, November 30 - 30 november 2022, 16:39

Guided by Item 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:                                           

To award the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" to Vaira Vike-Freiberga in recognition of her contributions to the development of relations of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the international arena.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 November 2022

