Howard & Elizabeth Shwiff & The Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund, Celebrate 100 Years of Philanthropy

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard & Elizabeth Shwiff, and other members of the Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund, are celebrating over 100 years of impactful philanthropy. The organization was launched to centralize funds from the growing number of social services agencies in the Jewish community.

In its early days, the Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund helped distribute the proceeds from these agencies among programs serving the community. The funds mainly helped the sick and needy community members, resettle Jewish immigrants, provide food and shelter for widows and children, and facilitate the burials of those who died from difficult working and living conditions. The organization then grew and specialized in funding the promotion of Jewish education and culture and other programs focused on building Jewish identity. Over time, the organization's goal has evolved to ensure the continuity and vitality of the Jewish community living within the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Federation also helps to mobilize people, capital, and the community for a more significant impact. It has an advisory practice, which provides customized advice, philanthropic education, and access to innovative funding opportunities, including impact investing. It offers numerous services, including philanthropy advisory, which entails philanthropic education and teaching people how to get involved in philanthropy and how they can give. The organization also offers services on planned giving, such as retirement, restricted, and life income plans. There are also services for tax and estate professionals. The firm also has programs that allow different community members to participate, including children and teenagers, business professionals, young adults, and women.

So far, the Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund have had significant successes in raising and disbursing funds for numerous causes over the years. Some recent and notable ones include raising $220M through the First Phase of its Centennial Campaign, its most significant fundraising. The campaign aims to ensure Jewish continuity. The organizations also helped 16 Bay Area Jewish organizations receive $2.5 Million in State Security Grants. The grant aims to help improve the community's security in response to rising antisemitism. The security program provides training, security consultation, site assessments, grant guidance, and incident response. It works directly with law enforcement and Jewish and interfaith organizations to increase their communities' physical and emotional security. The foundation also donated $2.4 Million in just a few days to support Ukrainian Jews.

The organization awards grants and support initiatives to further its goals in the Bay Area and globally from money raised annually and through endowed funds. Some of their work includes the Student Debt Relief Pilot in partnership with Bob Tandler and Valli Benesch. The grant aims to help Jewish nonprofit employees manage their student debt. The project has since expanded through our collaborations and innovative technology and policy expertise to serve student loan borrowers across the country. The organization also offers scholarships for students visiting Israel and provides children of all ages and backgrounds a chance to attend youth and family camps.

To commemorate 100 years spent supporting and empowering the Jewish community, the foundation will offer advisory services to all interested in being philanthropists. The services will aim to help individuals and organizations learn how to get started in philanthropy and inculcate a culture of philanthropy within their organizations.

