Modular Data Center Market to Reach US$ 52.4 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.11% CAGR | Research Report by IMARC Group

Modular Data Center Manufacturers | Research Report

The global modular data center market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient data centers

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Modular Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”,the global modular data center market size reached US$ 21.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.11% during 2022-2027.

The competitive landscape of the modular data center market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Modular Data Center Companies

Key Market Players:

• BASELAYER Technology LLC (Intermountain Electronics Inc.)

• Cannon Technologies Ltd

• Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL)

• Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (NYSE: HPE)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

• Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS: SBGSY)

• Vertiv Group Corp. (NYSE: VRT)

Modular Data Center Market Overview:

Modular data centers are portable data processing systems that operate independently without sharing resources. They consist of purpose-engineered modules and components that can be assembled at the deployment site and placed anywhere where data capacity is needed. Modular data centers can also be integrated, shipped, or retrofitted into prefabricated data systems. They are commonly used for disaster backup, edge computing, power distribution, and data center expansion. When compared to traditionally used data centers, they are standardized, energy-efficient, highly scalable, stable, and environment-friendly. As a result, modular data centers are extensively used across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, transportation, information technology (IT), and entertainment sectors.

Modular Data Center Market Trends:

The global modular data center market is primarily driven by the introduction of environmental protection laws by governments of various nations. A modular design supports sustainable construction and operation of a data center since components are only added when needed. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the information technology (IT) industry and improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure are bolstering the market growth. Additionally, key market players are developing compact, power-efficient, and easy-to-deploy green data centers with a minimal carbon footprint to increase their product portfolio, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as increasing research and development (R&D) activities and the rapid adoption of cloud computing solutions in medium- and large-scale organizations, are providing an impetus to the market.

Modular Data Center Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Modular Data Center Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the modular data center market on the basis of component, data center size, application, industry vertical and region.

Based on Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Based on Data Center Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Data Centers

• Large Data Centers

Based on Application:

• Disaster Backup

• High Performance/ Edge Computing

• Data Center Expansion

• Starter Data Centers

Based on Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Retail and Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Media and Entertainment

• Government and Defense

• Others

Geographical Analysis:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

