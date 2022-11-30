Greystone Provides $11.9 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for the Acquisition of Affordable Seniors Housing in Tavares, Florida

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided an $11,916,000 Fannie Mae Multifamily Affordable Housing (MAH) loan for the acquisition of a senior living community in Tavares, Florida. The financing was originated by Carter King, Managing Director in Greystone’s Atlanta, GA office. Hallmark Lakepoint Senior, LLC acquired the property.



Constructed in 2006, Lake Point Senior Apartments in Lake County is a 160-unit, LIHTC, age-restricted, 3-story elevatored apartment complex. The $11,916,000 non-recourse, fixed-rate financing carries a 10-year term and 35-year amortization.

“Greystone has substantial multifamily lending proficiency and expertise, particularly in the affordable housing space,” said Mr. King. “We are thrilled to assist clients with the most beneficial financing solutions and are devoted to providing top-tier service during each step of the process.”

