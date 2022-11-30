Step One Automotive Group Announces 25 Days of Giving Across AL, FL, and GA
/EIN News/ -- FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting Dec. 1, 2022, Step One Automotive Group will dedicate 25 Days of Giving within the communities they serve in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Throughout the month, expect to see Step One Automotive Group team members spreading holiday cheer to those in need.
"At Step One Automotive Group this is our favorite time of year. We get to go out as a team and make an impact in our communities. We cannot think of a better way to spend the month of December." - Maureen Bierman, Marketing Director, Step One Automotive Group
A full list of planned community event participation is listed below. All events take place from Dec. 1, 2022, to Dec. 24, 2022.
ALABAMA
Cruisin' into Christmas
St. Jude Rocks! Radiothon
Grace Place Christmas Shop, Bessemer Christmas Parade, and Hueytown Christmas Parade
Empowered to Conquer Christmas Party
Andalusia Christmas Parade
Alabama STEM Christmas Spectacular and Cookies with Santa
Giving Hope
Alabama Care Network
FLORIDA
Highway Bikes or Bust
Christmas Car Show and Pet Adoption Day
Cruisin' into Christmas
Eglin Air Force Base Winterfest and St. Jude Rocks! Radiothon
Brentwood Elementary School Angel Tree Donations and Fort Walton Beach Community Chorus
OCSO Angel Tree Donations, Destin Christmas Parade, and Yule of Yesteryear
Maserati Masters
Manna Food Drive with the Krewe of SWAT and Blood Drive
FWB Fire Department's Santa's Firehouse Toy Drive
GEORGIA
Make a Wish and The Dive: Feeding Homeless and Veterans
Riverview Rides of Pride Car Show and Elf on the Shelf Movie Night at Tanger Outlet both in Savannah. Christmas Parade
Stuff-A-Trolley in North and SOAG GA Holiday Brunch
Christmas lights/Downtown squares
Habitat for Humanity
Tourism Leadership Council Awards and Hunter Tree Lighting both
Christmas Parade and Christmas on the River
Christmas on the River
Shelter from the Rain
Keepers of the Flame
Blessing in a Book Bag
Twinkle Bar Stroll, The Dive Christmas for Veterans, Gilliard and Co Jeep Jingle
Treats for Cancer Patients and Staff
Adopt a Family in Brunswick, Savannah, and North Savannah
About Step One Automotive Group
Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.
