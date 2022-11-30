Step One Automotive Group Announces 25 Days of Giving Across AL, FL, and GA

/EIN News/ -- FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting Dec. 1, 2022, Step One Automotive Group will dedicate 25 Days of Giving within the communities they serve in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Throughout the month, expect to see Step One Automotive Group team members spreading holiday cheer to those in need.

"At Step One Automotive Group this is our favorite time of year. We get to go out as a team and make an impact in our communities. We cannot think of a better way to spend the month of December." - Maureen Bierman, Marketing Director, Step One Automotive Group

A full list of planned community event participation is listed below. All events take place from Dec. 1, 2022, to Dec. 24, 2022.

ALABAMA

Cruisin' into Christmas

St. Jude Rocks! Radiothon

Grace Place Christmas Shop, Bessemer Christmas Parade, and Hueytown Christmas Parade

Empowered to Conquer Christmas Party

Andalusia Christmas Parade

Alabama STEM Christmas Spectacular and Cookies with Santa

Giving Hope

Alabama Care Network

FLORIDA

Highway Bikes or Bust

Christmas Car Show and Pet Adoption Day

Cruisin' into Christmas

Eglin Air Force Base Winterfest and St. Jude Rocks! Radiothon

Brentwood Elementary School Angel Tree Donations and Fort Walton Beach Community Chorus

OCSO Angel Tree Donations, Destin Christmas Parade, and Yule of Yesteryear

Maserati Masters

Manna Food Drive with the Krewe of SWAT and Blood Drive

FWB Fire Department's Santa's Firehouse Toy Drive



GEORGIA

Make a Wish and The Dive: Feeding Homeless and Veterans

Riverview Rides of Pride Car Show and Elf on the Shelf Movie Night at Tanger Outlet both in Savannah. Christmas Parade

Stuff-A-Trolley in North and SOAG GA Holiday Brunch

Christmas lights/Downtown squares

Habitat for Humanity

Tourism Leadership Council Awards and Hunter Tree Lighting both

Christmas Parade and Christmas on the River

Christmas on the River

Shelter from the Rain

Keepers of the Flame

Blessing in a Book Bag

Twinkle Bar Stroll, The Dive Christmas for Veterans, Gilliard and Co Jeep Jingle

Treats for Cancer Patients and Staff

Adopt a Family in Brunswick, Savannah, and North Savannah

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.

For more information, please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steponeauto/

Instagram: @steponeautomotivegroup

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/StepOneAutomotiveGroup

#foreverwarriors #westeptogether

###

Contact Information:

Shantelle Dedicke

President, Frances Roy Agency

shantelle@francesroy.com

307-631-7644



