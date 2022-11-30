Submit Release
Step One Automotive Group Announces 25 Days of Giving Across AL, FL, and GA

/EIN News/ -- FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting Dec. 1, 2022, Step One Automotive Group will dedicate 25 Days of Giving within the communities they serve in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Throughout the month, expect to see Step One Automotive Group team members spreading holiday cheer to those in need. 

"At Step One Automotive Group this is our favorite time of year. We get to go out as a team and make an impact in our communities. We cannot think of a better way to spend the month of December." - Maureen Bierman, Marketing Director, Step One Automotive Group

A full list of planned community event participation is listed below. All events take place from Dec. 1, 2022, to Dec. 24, 2022.

ALABAMA
Cruisin' into Christmas 
St. Jude Rocks! Radiothon
Grace Place Christmas Shop, Bessemer Christmas Parade, and Hueytown Christmas Parade 
Empowered to Conquer Christmas Party
Andalusia Christmas Parade
Alabama STEM Christmas Spectacular and Cookies with Santa 
Giving Hope 
Alabama Care Network 

FLORIDA
Highway Bikes or Bust
Christmas Car Show and Pet Adoption Day
Cruisin' into Christmas 
Eglin Air Force Base Winterfest and St. Jude Rocks! Radiothon
Brentwood Elementary School Angel Tree Donations and Fort Walton Beach Community Chorus 
OCSO Angel Tree Donations, Destin Christmas Parade, and Yule of Yesteryear
Maserati Masters 
Manna Food Drive with the Krewe of SWAT and Blood Drive
FWB Fire Department's Santa's Firehouse Toy Drive
 

GEORGIA
Make a Wish and The Dive: Feeding Homeless and Veterans 
Riverview Rides of Pride Car Show and Elf on the Shelf Movie Night at Tanger Outlet both in Savannah. Christmas Parade 
Stuff-A-Trolley in North and SOAG GA Holiday Brunch 
Christmas lights/Downtown squares 
Habitat for Humanity 
Tourism Leadership Council Awards and Hunter Tree Lighting both 
Christmas Parade and Christmas on the River 
Christmas on the River
Shelter from the Rain 
Keepers of the Flame 
Blessing in a Book Bag 
Twinkle Bar Stroll, The Dive Christmas for Veterans, Gilliard and Co Jeep Jingle 
Treats for Cancer Patients and Staff 
Adopt a Family in Brunswick, Savannah, and North Savannah

About Step One Automotive Group
Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.

For more information, please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steponeauto/
Instagram: @steponeautomotivegroup
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/StepOneAutomotiveGroup
#foreverwarriors #westeptogether

###

Contact Information:
Shantelle Dedicke
President, Frances Roy Agency
shantelle@francesroy.com
307-631-7644

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


