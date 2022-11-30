Nanobody Market Size to Surpass USD 1.14 Billion by 2030 at 24.2% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Nanobody Market Trends and Insights by Type (Mono-specific and Multi-specific), by Application (Therapeutic [Cancer, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and others], Diagnostic [Detection of Proteins and Microorganisms, Detection of Small Molecules, and Imaging], and Research), by End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Nanobody Market Analysis by Type, Application, End User, and by Region—Forecast to 2030, the market size is projected to reach USD 1.14 billion by 2030 at 24.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Market Scope:

Nanobodies are single-domain antibodies that are derived from mammalian heavy-chain antibodies. They have a number of interesting characteristics, including their nanoscale size, their structural robustness, their solubility in aqueous solutions, and their ability to undergo reversible protein refolding. Due to the hydrophilic portions of nanobodies, they are able to target antigens with great specificity and low off-target accumulation. They are resistant to extreme conditions, such as those involving heat, pressure, chemical denaturants, and anaerobic environments.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1.14 Billion CAGR 24.2% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases Growing number of clinical trials of various nanobody products and their subsequent approval

Nanobody Market Competitive Dynamics:

Both established companies and upstarts can find success in the nanobody industry. According to MRFR research, the global nanobody market is poised for rapid expansion over the next few years on account of rising incidences of cancer, viral infections, and other disorders that target nanobodies. Players in the market are also resorting to various methods, including as mergers and acquisitions, contractual agreements, and partnerships with other firms, in order to increase their own reach and dominance in the worldwide market. Additionally, the providers compete to deliver a treatment to the public by focusing on factors such as price, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. In order to thrive in the current market, companies must provide competitively priced and reliable nanobody-based goods.

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Alphamab Oncology (China)

Bristol Myers Squibb (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

GenScript Biotech Corporation (US)

Sensei Biotherapeutics (US)

Beroni Group (Australia)

DiosCURE Therapeutics SE (Germany)

ExeVir Bio BV (Belgium)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nanobody Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Nanobodies have tremendous potential in the detection and treatment of cancer and other chronic ailments such neurological diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis, all of which are on the rise.

Nanobodies are favorable for use against cancer because of their small size, high solubility, high stability, and great tissue penetration in vivo. Their small size allows them to enter tumors more deeply, and certain nanobodies may even be able to penetrate the BBB (BBB). Due to the hydrophilic portions of nanobodies, they are able to maintain a high affinity and specificity for their target antigens while limiting off-target accumulation.

Nanobodies can also be used as antagonists to block ligand binding and conformational changes that trigger signaling cascades, or as allosteric inhibitors to regulate the enzymatic activity of their target proteins in cancer therapy. Nanobodies can be combined with a variety of other cancer treatments, including nanoparticles, viral vectors, and imaging agents, allowing for more precise tumor localization and diagnosis. As a result, nanobody is extensively employed in the fields of cancer diagnosis and therapy. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is a key factor fueling the market.

The optimum course of action, given the patient's current health, can be determined with the help of an early diagnosis. Massive healthcare spending by leading authorities and market companies to engage in R&D activities is projected to affect market growth. The expansion of the nanobodies market is anticipated to be driven by the positive results of clinical trials for new nanobody products and the subsequent approval of these products.

Market Restraints

Clinical trial failures due to concerns about participant safety, noncompliance, or other major concerns (such as complaints from participants or third parties) could impede the market's development. As a result, this has slowed the expansion of the worldwide nanobody industry. The nanobodies are still in their formative stages, which raises the likelihood of failure. Furthermore, the market's expansion is hampered by the lack of strict rules regarding product uniformity.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The global nanobodies market is predicted to expand at a healthy rate over the next few years, largely as a result of rising R&D spending by market players in response to the prevalence of COVID-19. The healthcare industry is under increased strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has spurred increased drug development and research activities. The first effects of the pandemic were unfavorable because of the effects on supply chains and workforces, but the rise in R&D efforts by research institutes for generating innovative medicines has had an overall positive impact on demand in the nanobody industry.

Nanobody Market Segmentation:

By Type

There will likely be significant expansion in the single-specific area during the assessment time frame. A mono-specific nanobody is an immuno-oncology target-specific protein construct consisting of at least one nanobody.

By Application

Over the assessment period, the research industry is anticipated to expand significantly. The research sector is expected to expand throughout the projected period due to rising R&D efforts by academic institutions to create nanobody-based therapies.

By End User

As the pharmaceutical and biotechnology business grows rapidly around the world, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms subsegment is projected to account for the greatest market share in 2021.

Nanobody Market Regional Analysis:

Given the presence of significant competitors including the United States' Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (US), and Cusabio Technology LLC (US), North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the nanobody market through 2021. The industry is also being bolstered by the increasing incidence of chronic ailments such as cancer, bone problems, and others in the area.

The expanding markets in Asia, particularly China and India, are expected to drive the region's rapid expansion as they improve their access to healthcare, create new research institutions, and increase their R&D investments. A additional factor fueling regional development is the ever-increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic disorders.

The Middle East, Africa, and Latin America together make up what we call "The Rest of the World." Growing biologics & therapeutics research into nanobodies and their interaction with other medicinal molecules, as well as government measures to enhance medical expenditure, are driving the nanobody market forward. Market expansion is also impacted by the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer and inflammatory disorders that are mediated by the immune system.

