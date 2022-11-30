pixiv Announces a Christmas Charity Partnership With Book Santa, a Social Welfare Project Providing Books to Children

For every Christmas-themed novel or essay submitted, a donation of 500 yen

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pixiv Inc. (headquarters: Tokyo, Shibuya ward, Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda, hereinafter, "pixiv") will be supporting the children's book social welfare project Book Santa, operated by the NPO Charity Santa (office: Tokyo, Chiyoda ward, Representative Director: Natsuki Kiyosuke) to launch "pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project Book Santa 2022."

Event Page: https://www.pixiv.net/novel/contest/booksanta2022

Book Santa was launched in 2017 as a social welfare project aimed at delivering books to disadvantaged children throughout Japan who would be facing difficulties at Christmastime due to poverty, natural disasters, illness or other reasons.

For the pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project "Book Santa 2022" campaign, when pixiv users post novels or essays with a Christmas theme along with the tag "Book Santa 2022" (ブックサンタ2022 in Japanese), pixiv will make a donation to the NPO Charity Santa for each work posted. The funds donated will be used for Charity Santa operational expenses and for purchasing books to give to children.

Users' writings can help connect children with new books. pixiv is looking forward to enthusiastic submissions.

pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project 'Book Santa 2022'

Event Page: https://www.pixiv.net/novel/contest/booksanta2022

Event Period: Friday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. JST

Event Outline: For this event, pixiv is looking for novels or essays with a Christmas theme. Users can post their work on pixiv novels with the entry tag "ブックサンタ2022" and pixiv Inc. will donate 500 JPY for each submission to the NPO Charity Santa.

Submission Theme

pixiv is looking for novels and essays on the theme of Christmas — childhood Christmases or memories of Santa Claus, stories of Christmases in adulthood, stories of strange or funny presents, and more.

How to Enter

Write a novel that fits the theme and submission format, then post it to pixiv Novels using the entry tag "ブックサンタ2022."

* Works posted between midnight on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, and Sunday, Dec. 25, at 11:59 p.m. JST with the tag "ブックサンタ2022" will be eligible for donation.

For details, please refer to the entry guidelines on the event page.

About Book Santa https://booksanta.charity-santa.com/

Book Santa was founded in 2017 with the mission of donating books to disadvantaged children throughout Japan. Operated by the NPO Charity Santa, Book Santa partners with children's support organizations and booksellers throughout the country.

pixiv https://www.pixiv.net/about.php?lang=en

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on "communication through sharing works." It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for presentation and exchange of artistic works (illustrations, manga, and novels) based on the philosophy of "creating a space for making artistic activities more fun." Currently, pixiv has more than 84 million registered users.

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda

Date Founded: July 25, 2005

Contact: Muramatsu or Takahashi

E-mail address: info@pixiv.co.jp

Contact Information:

Nana Shimazaki

editor, pixivision

info@pixiv.co.jp



Related Images











Image 1: pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment