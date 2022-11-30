Genetec Releases 2022 State of Physical Security Report

/EIN News/ -- Cybersecurity concerns are on the rise; Data from physical security technology seen as ‘mission-critical’ tool for business operations; Industry embraces hybrid cloud infrastructure and unified solutions.



MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today shared the results of its 2022 State Physical Security report. Based on insights from over 3,700 physical security leaders worldwide (including end users and systems integrators/installers/providers), the report looks at the security strategies organizations are putting in place to effectively navigate the realities of a changing landscape.

The future of security is hybrid: 54% of end user respondents indicated that their organization’s target vision for security deployment is a blend of on-premises and cloud-based solutions. A hybrid approach enables organizations to optimise their existing on-premises investments while leveraging cloud options to save cost, increase security and efficiency, and enable remote access to systems and sensors.

Cybersecurity concerns are rising: The convergence of information technology (IT) and security is inspiring new approaches to implementing and managing a strong cyber security strategy. 64% of IT respondents and 54% of security respondents indicated that cybersecurity tools are a top focus this year.

Use of physical security for business operations: The survey showed that almost two thirds (63%) of all respondents and 7 in every 10 organizations with over 10,000 employees described physical security and related data as “mission-critical”. Over the last few years, physical security has become a strategic asset to cope with a variety of challenges that go beyond just mitigating risk and is now playing a much more significant role in organizations’ digital transformation.

Physical security gets unified: Most respondents (64%) reported that they run both video surveillance and access control in their physical security deployments. Of those, 77% indicated that their organization had implemented either integration between video surveillance and access control systems from different vendors, or a unified video surveillance and access control solution from one manufacturer.

“Every organization wants to get their hands on the latest technology. However, faced with budget constraints, talent shortages, and ever-changing priorities, security leaders are required to do more with less,” says Pervez Siddiqui, Vice-President of Offerings and Transformation at Genetec. “A unified security platform gives organizations a path to modernize their aging systems while leveraging their existing infrastructure. And they can do this without expensive and complex custom development.”

Survey methodology

Genetec Inc. surveyed physical security professionals from August 25 to September 21, 2022. Following a review of submissions, 3,711 respondents were included in the sample for analysis. Survey samples were run across all regions including North America, Central America, Caribbean, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, East Asia, Southern Asia, South-Eastern Asia, Central Asia, Western Asia, and Australia-New Zealand.

To download a full copy of the report, please go to: https://www.genetec.com/a/physical-security-report

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2022. Genetec and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae1212a9-2cce-4203-8a12-d51bbaf33852

Press Contacts: North America Véronique Froment HighRez Veronique@highrezpr.com Tel: +1 603.537.9248