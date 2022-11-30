HDOT monitoring Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Hawaii Island in case of emergency closure

Submit Release
Hawaii Island – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is coordinating with all county, state, and federal partners in the Emergency Operation Center on Hawaii Island, and in constant communication with the Governor’s Office, in assessing threats to Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Highway 200/Saddle Road) near the eruption of Mauna Loa.

The highway remains open, but HDOT is monitoring the situation and has plans for messaging in the area and equipment if it becomes necessary to close the heavily used roadway and divert traffic.

HDOT remains in constant contact with HI-EMA for the latest on the eruption, which started late Sunday night. A preliminary plan for the possibility of closing the highway can be found here. And the latest from the United States Geological Survey can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/PhaseI_DKI.jpg

