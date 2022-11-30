Submit Release
Nebraska Department of Economic Development Awards $20 million for Affordable Housing in Lincoln QCTs

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to 14 affordable housing projects in Lincoln Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs). The QCT Affordable Housing Program was created under LB1024, also known as the Economic Recovery Act, to respond to the negative economic impacts of the Coronavirus public health emergency.

DED quickly developed an action plan for the implementation of these funds. DED received applications for 23 projects totaling $56,389,530 in requests.

The funds awarded through the QCT Affordable Housing Program provide grants for new construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing units and for preparing land parcels for future affordable housing developments. In total, the $20 million in grants will leverage $125,782,846 of other funding sources to create or preserve 703 housing units, 542 of which will be income-restricted. A full list of projects receiving awards can be found below.

For more information on the QCT Affordable Housing Program  – Primary Class visit the program webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/qct-affordable-housing-program/

For information on other Economic Recovery Act programs, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/.

QCT Affordable Housing Program – Primary Class Recipients

  • City of Lincoln – $1,150,630
  • City of Lincoln – $2,500,000
  • Hoppe & Son, LLC – $4,000,000
  • Hoppe & Son, LLC – $600,000
  • Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Inc. – $600,000
  • M&G Holdings, LLC – $225,000
  • Mural Nebraska, LLC – $3,000,000
  • Nebraska Housing Resource – $234,850
  • NeighborWorks Lincoln – $194,943
  • NeighborWorks Lincoln – $899,364
  • New Generation Properties, LLC – $1,112,232
  • New Generation Properties, LLC – $2,145,349
  • South of Downtown Community Development Organization – $315,848
  • Union at Antelope Valley GP, LLC – $3,021,784 

