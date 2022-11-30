Fraud, Marketing & Defining a Startup’s USP: A CEO’s Perspective – Talking with Oxford BioChronometrics’ David Scheckel
Mr. Scheckel, what is the single hardest thing you had to face when entering the fraud detection space?
David Scheckel: Running a startup is the best and worst job in the world, at the same time. It never stops. But the hardest single thing has got to be defining and clarifying your Unique Selling Proposition. Every potential client wants to know what makes you different – why they should choose you. And in the tech world, those answers lie very deep in code, which almost no one outside of hardcore coders and data scientists understand.
Thankfully, we find inspiration in our clients to make our answers clear.
What do you mean? What kind of inspiration are you getting from your clients that helps you make clear what’s unique about your company?
David Scheckel: Our clients are marketers – we help save their budgets and get them real performance data. Marketers are great at creating awesome answers to open questions – sometimes even when there’s no real product! Since we actually have a proven product, we can take their successes we’ve helped with to build our own story.
What’s an example of that? What does that look like in practice?
David Scheckel: We tell our story based on the life of a marketer tasked with lead generation. At Oxford BioChronometrics, we scan for fraud in web sessions to determine if the thing filling out a form, visiting your page or entering a credit card to buy a product is a valid person with intent or not. A marketer wants those leads to get into the hands of the sales department -and they need to be solid.
We used to try to explain why our code was more advanced, why it was not easy to manipulate, and we would explain in detail exactly what we meant by that. Of course, by the time we were done explaining, the room was asleep –and in one case we actually had someone snoring and drooling - unless there was a fellow ultra-geek in the group (who of course didn’t have signing authority).
We even came up with silly cartoon ads, that apparently only our CTO and I believe are funny, but that didn’t work either.
So what did work for you that got you your recent strong traction in the market?
David Scheckel: We already had a strong understanding of who our competitors are, so we decided to look at their code. That was the first thing that got our clients’ attention – it was WAY too easy for use to read the security code for fraud detection companies. Their encryption is a joke.
Marketers understand data security – they need to keep their lead data clean secure. So the fact that we could so easily access what made the other services tick set off alarms.
Aren’t you afraid someone will try to do the same to you now?
David Scheckel: They can try! But what will they gain? There’s no field where a fraudster can simply insert “I am not a bot” or “we are the greatest” into the code and have it pass through undetected. And seriously, certain solutions are that simple to trick.
We asked ourselves why? Well almost every company in the fraud detection space is run by marketers, not cyber security experts. That’s why our clients had been using those other companies – the founders spoke their language. But the results didn’t match the hype.
And that’s the thing - they do not live and breathe code. They do not hang out on the dark web looking for new tricks – that’s what cyber security experts do. If the emperor has no clothes, everyone is going to find out sooner or later. And when you’ve got nothing covering you from today’s cyber threats, it’s a rude awakening.
So that’s our USP: We are NOT Marketers! We’re cybersecurity experts and we’re here to help marketers. Don’t let marketers run your cyber security, and more importantly, don’t let your cyber security experts run your marketing!
