Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,697 in the last 365 days.

Overseas Buildings Operations Dedicates New U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby

Highlighting the deep economic, political, and cultural ties between the United States and Papua New Guinea, Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass, Chargé d’Affaires Joseph E. Zadrozny, and local government officials dedicated the new U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby. The new embassy highlights the United States’ strong commitment to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and the Indo-Pacific region.

The new campus is located on a 7¼ acre site in Harbor City, a new waterfront development adjacent to Port Moresby Harbor. It incorporates a combination of energy- and water-saving features that ensure the embassy is respectful of the region’s resources while providing a secure and sustainable space for the U.S. Mission.

KCCT of Washington, with Krueck Sexton Partners of Chicago, Illinois, were the architects for the project, and Framaco International Inc. of Rye Brook, New York, constructed the campus, injecting an estimated $50 million into the local economy.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) has completed 174 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects in the design phase or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

For further information, please contact OBO’s External Affairs Director Neda Brown at OBO-External-Affairs@state.gov or visit www.state.gov/obo.

You just read:

Overseas Buildings Operations Dedicates New U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.