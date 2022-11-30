Overseas Buildings Operations Dedicates New U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby

Highlighting the deep economic, political, and cultural ties between the United States and Papua New Guinea, Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass, Chargé d’Affaires Joseph E. Zadrozny, and local government officials dedicated the new U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby. The new embassy highlights the United States’ strong commitment to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and the Indo-Pacific region.

The new campus is located on a 7¼ acre site in Harbor City, a new waterfront development adjacent to Port Moresby Harbor. It incorporates a combination of energy- and water-saving features that ensure the embassy is respectful of the region’s resources while providing a secure and sustainable space for the U.S. Mission.

KCCT of Washington, with Krueck Sexton Partners of Chicago, Illinois, were the architects for the project, and Framaco International Inc. of Rye Brook, New York, constructed the campus, injecting an estimated $50 million into the local economy.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) has completed 174 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects in the design phase or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

For further information, please contact OBO’s External Affairs Director Neda Brown at OBO-External-Affairs@state.gov or visit www.state.gov/obo.