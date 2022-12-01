Authentic and Raw Hip-hop Melodies: Lost Dogg Brings Courage and Confidence to the Hearts and Minds of Fans
‘Home Of The Slave’ is an endearing musical masterpiece that tells the artist’s story in a genuine and relatable way.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lost Dogg is a new up-and-coming artist who sees his musical vision as being one in which musical melodies become a storytelling tool for all those that struggle with getting their message across. Signed to independent record label, LDE/XLP, the young musician specifically wants his consortium of music to be game-changing in the industry in a way in which it imbibes the audience with a connection to art that has now been lost.
As an African-American, LD is more than familiar with the intense difficulties and challenges in one’s life. It is these difficult and heart-wrenching experiences in his own life that motivate the eclectic rapper to use music as a cathartic artistic tool; one that also brings knowledge to those that do not understand these circumstances and solace to those that do.
‘Home of the Slave’ is the second part of the equally deep and engrossing album ‘Land of the Lost’. These album titles are a play on the oft-quoted phrase “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave” = “Land of the Lost, Home of the Slave”. LD’s cleverly thought-out references allude to the reality that he comes from, violently bursting the bubble of all those that remain indifferent to it. The catchy hip-hop tunes accompanied by the singer’s gravelly, smooth voice create singles that irresistibly draw the listener to this brand of music.
The album contains hit singles such as “Talk Dat Talk", “Still Running” (Run part 2), “Idolizing Demons”, and “Damned If You Do, Die If You Don’t”. Each musical masterpiece tells a new story, expands on a new angle, and paints a new reality. In doing so, LD exorcises his deepest demons and worst fears through music in the most thought-provoking and courageous way possible. ‘Home Of The Slave’ is the product of a collaboration with immensely successful, Platinum Album producers Donald XL Robertson (Soulja Slim, MAC, Nas, Master P, Mia X, Juvenile, Curren$y and many more) & Blaqnmild (Drake, Beyonce, Big Freda, and many more). LD’s lyrics coupled with all original, custom-made music production took the entire album to the next level.
Stream Lost Dogg’s music on YouTube, Spotify, and on his website at this link https://lostdoggentertainment.com. Follow the artist’s official social media page on Instagram for updates on new music. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations reach out through this email nobred27@yahoo.com.
Lost Dogg is an aspiring new musical star who wishes to draw from his own life experiences to create music that everyone can vibe to. Each album focuses on a new aspect of the struggles that young African-Americans have to deal with. Enigmatic hip-hop tunes and deep lyrics captivate the audience into the story that the singer tells and keeps them hooked until they have heard every single.
The artist has worked non-stop to continue to produce music, one after the other, keeping fans dutifully updated through Instagram stories as well. This new album was released on the 26th of September in 2022 precisely on the birthday of his first daughter. Constantly cognizant of the fact that his father died of Alzheimer’s, LD keeps a keen eye on small details to ensure evasion from this hereditary disease. Both the inspiring singer’s childhood and complicated future keep him diligent in musical production giving him an edge over all others!
