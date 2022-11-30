Helicopters Market Size & Share to Worth $56.6 Bn by 2028 | The Insight Partners

Global Helicopters Market is expected to grow from US$ 37.36 billion in 2021 to US$ 56.6 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on The Helicopters market is attributed to the rise in military expenditure on advanced and lightweight helicopters. The swift change in modern-day warfare has been urging the governments to allocate higher amounts toward respective military forces. The budget allocated to military helps the military forces to engage themselves in the development of robust indigenous technologies and procurement of advanced weapons, armaments, vehicles, and other equipment from international manufacturers. There is a rise in modernization of soldiers and military vehicles among most of the military forces in order to keep the personnel and vehicles mission ready. With an objective to modernize soldiers and vehicles, the defense ministries across the globe are investing substantial amounts in newer technologies, including advanced helicopters.





Global Helicopters Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 37.36 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 56.6 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.1 % from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 195 No. Tables 132 Historical data available Yes No. of chart and figures 84 Segments covered Type, Weight and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina





Helicopters Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Airbus S.A.S., Leonardo S.p.A., Bell Textron Inc., Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Enstrom Helicopter Corp., Kaman Corporation, MD Helicopters, Inc., and Robinson Helicopter Company.





The Report Insights and Findings

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global helicopters market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global helicopters market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

There are several advanced helicopters available in the market today. However, some of these helicopters are more advanced than others; therefore, they are extremely expensive. Such helicopters are equipped with advanced sensors and equipment that help defense personnel in a great way and can also be used for commercial purpose. However, the adoption of such helicopters in developing countries is extremely limited, which is acting as a restraint to the global helicopter market. These helicopters include Bell AH-1Z viper (twin engine attack helicopter), AH-64 Apache (twin turbo shaft attack helicopter), Mi 35M (multi-role combat helicopter), and Eurocopter tiger (now airbus helicopter with four bladed twin engine attack helicopter). The US, Japan, Russia, Australia, and a few developing countries like India, own these helicopters. However, due to the cost associated with these advanced helicopters and the limited defense budget, several developing nations restrict themselves from buying such helicopters. Further, commercial helicopters such as Sikorsky S-76C++, Sikorsky S-92 Executive, Bell 525, and Eurocopter EC135, are expensive as well. These are owned largely by corporates and governments in developed countries, which is limiting their sales area.

The helicopters market is segmented based on type, weight, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into single rotor, multi rotor, and tilt rotor. In 2021, the single rotor segment accounted for the largest market share. In terms of weight, the market is segmented into light weight, medium weight, and heavy weight. In 2021, the medium weight segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial and civil and military. In 2021, the military segment accounted for a larger market share. Geographically, the global helicopters market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for the significant share in the global market.





Increased demand for search and rescue helicopter and rising military expenditure on advanced and lightweight helicopter is driving the growth of the helicopter market. The increasing need for helicopters for various search and rescue operations is driving the global helicopter market. Countries located in various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are heavily investing in procuring the most advanced and highly capable helicopters. Due to the growing demand for new and advanced SAR helicopters, the overall market is growing.

Owing to aging helicopter fleet, the need for advance helicopter is increasing creating opportunity in the market. Many countries are now witnessing an increase in aging helicopter fleet size, which is creating immense demand for new and advanced helicopters. OEMs can effectively use this opportunity to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2020, in India, The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited received the initial operational clearance for production of the light utility helicopter, which is set to replace the aging fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters of the Indian armed forces.

The global helicopter market was dominated by the single rotor type in the forecast period. A single rotor helicopter is the most common type of helicopter. These helicopters need an anti-torque device to counteract the twisting momentum produced by the main rotor, which is powered by one or more engines (tail rotor or other anti-torque system). A portion of the power generated by the powerplant(s) is used to counteract torque in a single rotor helicopter.





The global helicopters market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Significant strategic initiatives are being taken by several market players in the helicopters market. For instance, in April 2021, Sikorsky-Boeing team revealed an advanced assault helicopter designed to revolutionize US Army capabilities.





Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/helicopters-market