Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. Announces One of the Largest Corporate Solar Installation Projects in Pennsylvania at EnerSys® Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. (OTCQB:CIPI) ("Correlate" or the “Company”), a technology-enabled energy optimization and clean energy solutions provider, is excited to announce a solar energy installation project totaling 3.8 megawatts with EnerSys ® (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions, at their global headquarters in Pennsylvania. This will officially be one of the largest behind-the-meter solar installations in the United States.

EnerSys® is an industrial technology leader serving the global community with mission-critical stored energy solutions that meet the growing demand for energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. While their products help address some of the world’s largest challenges, including the efficient and affordable distribution of goods, grid reliability, telecommunications, and electrification of customers’ previously fossil-fuel-driven operations, their internal efforts towards a low-carbon future are also top company priority.

“Sustainability at EnerSys expands far beyond the benefits and impacts of our products,” stated David M. Shaffer, EnerSys President & CEO. “It’s central to how we manage our own operations and this project is a big step in getting us closer to our goals in minimizing our carbon footprint.”

The project also marks a major step forward in the clean energy transition for corporate infrastructure as a whole.

“This partnership and project bring together a decade of our team’s vision, whereby we are both supporting a corporate renewables program and helping decarbonize the supply chain with a global market leader,” said Todd Michaels, Correlate CEO. "We're proud to be working with EnerSys to further advance solar development in the Commonwealth and to support their commitment to long-term sustainability as an industry leader."

Additionally, the new project aids Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in his goal to bring statewide green energy power usage to at least 40% in order to achieve a 26% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2025.

“Pennsylvania has been a national energy leader for more than one hundred years. As we continue to diversify our grid with clean renewable sources of energy, we want to maintain Pennsylvania’s leadership position and bring the associated economic, health and environmental benefits to all Pennsylvanians,” stated Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf during a press conference in March.

About Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. (OTCQB: CIPI) is a tech-enabled development, finance and fulfillment platform for distributed energy solutions across North America. The Company’s integrated solutions include solar, cogeneration, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure and intelligent efficiency retrofits for community-scale applications. Correlate reduces costs, improves comfort, and increases energy reliability for home, work and commerce while eliminating the adoption barriers to net-zero carbon goals.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.correlateinfra.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" regarding Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc., its subsidiaries, business and project plans. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Where Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. expresses or implies an expectation or belief about future events or results, such expectation or belief is believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

General inquiries:

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.

www.correlateinfra.com

855-264-4060

info@correlateinc.com