Governor Hochul Announces Transformational Projects for Gloversville as Part of $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Activating St. Thomas Square for Year-Round Activities - DRI Award: $1,120,000

This project will create a strong connection to Main Street by redeveloping an underutilized park including: a new pedestrian and memorial area around Farmers Market Pavilion and an ice-skating area with associated amenities.

Revitalizing Daniel Hayes Mill - DRI Award: $1,050,000

This project will redevelop a former industrial site, including an historic four-story wood-framed brick structure and multiple single-story masonry buildings, for multi-family residential use that will bring new residents to downtown Gloversville and bring new life to a long-abandoned property.

Initiating Downtown Business Improvement Fund - DRI Award: $600,000

The Downtown Business Fund will provide small businesses and organizations in the DRI area with the financial support needed to bridge the funding gap for expansion and improvement projects. The city will award grants based on a competitive application, review process and match requirement.

Enhancing Public Amenities at Trail Station Park - DRI Award: $495,000

The second phase of a planned expansion at Trail Station Park will begin, replacing a large section of asphalt with amenities such as a splash pad, restroom, pavilion, and a changing area, as well as trees, picnic areas, trails, and greenspace.

Improving Streetscapes and Connectivity - DRI Award: $441,000

This project will create a more welcoming environment for visitors and residents by providing improved sidewalks, street trees for shade, and pedestrian lighting at key locations in the downtown.

Creating a Downtown Piazza - DRI Award: $435,000

This project will transform this centrally located completely vacant property into an urban plaza/public gathering place for public concerts and performances, weekly outdoor movie nights, and an urban park atmosphere. Space will be provided for food trucks and stalls for local restaurants. Green infrastructure will be incorporated to allow stormwater infiltration.

Transforming a Vacant Building into a Microbrewery - DRI Award: $359,000

A vacant former garage building will be repurposed into the headquarters for Glove City Brewing, with a microbrewery, kitchen restrooms, and an outdoor biergarten.

Renovating Schine Memorial Hall, Third Floor - DRI Award: $346,000

The third floor of Schine Memorial Hall, a prominent, three-story building that has been a downtown landmark since its construction in 1881, will be renovated to create an attractive space for the relocation of the Storto Glove Museum and coworking space for artists.

Reviving Former City Hall - DRI Award: $250,000

The ground floor of the former City Hall building will be renovated for the addition of a restaurant and bakery in the vacant space of the mixed-used building.

