Electrifying and Unparalleled Hip Hop, and Reggae Tunes – Mac Benji Remains Driven to Rise with New Single “Ponce”

Mac Benji

A versatile Dominant female artist who is passionately creating her own presence, Mac Benji brings her very best to the forefront with new single “Ponce”

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A self-driven, motivated, and talented singer-songwriter, Mac Benji is a one-of-a-kind artiste who continues to illustrate her unrivaled skills with rich Reggae fusions. Benji’s striking new single depicts a blend of Spanish and English, bound to catch everyone’s attention, and put her on track to get signed onto a label. Ponce ” dropped for listeners on November 18th, 2022, and displays a very unique mix of Hip Hop beats, set against Spanish and English lyricism. The enthralling single makes use of the artist’s Puerto Rican influences and immerses listeners into a whole different vibe.A strong believer in hard work and dedication, Mac Benji is inspired by her own astronomical progress, and recalls how she was motivated by the way local artists started from the bottom and made their way to the top.“I did a freestyle interview on a famous animal TV channel and performed [“Ponce”] … it literally went viral,” says the artist, “…my motivation is seeing artists like myself who deserve to get record deals get one. My goal is to get a major record deal.”One of the most impactful life events for Mac Benji were spurred by the tragic loss of 3 loved ones on January 16, 2016. After losing her beautiful 19-year-old sister, Torneki Mcmath, talented 12-year-old niece Ty’reana Mcmath, and gorgeous 13-year-old neice, Myah Moore, the young artist discovered a newfound meaning of life.Pushing harder in the face of crippling adversity, Mac Benji has been putting on for her family and city more than ever. Keenly giving back to the community and helping those in need as much as possible, the prolific artist hopes to make sure no one is left at the bottom.Stream Mac Benji’s new single “Ponce” on the artist’s official music streaming platforms, and follow the artist on social media contact for updates on new releases. For features, interviews, and collaboration opportunities, reach out to the artist through email.###ABOUTTeodoris Mcmath, known by her stage name Mac Benji, is a Puerto Rican- African American female artist from Dallas, Texas. The versatile artist was was born May 14, 1992, to Charlene Mcmath out of New Orleans, and Teodoro Espada out of Puerto Rico who is now deceased. Mac Benji is known for her entrepreneurship in the company, Getting Benji Money Ent. With her many experiences of being in the music industry she has evolved into a formidable songwriter, promoter, producer, entrepreneur and recording artist.She also remains a great leader and guiding force for the younger generations. Mac Benji invented and invested in her own brand and has traveled back and forth from Dallas to other states performing, hosting and making a name for herself in a competitive world.LINKSFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gettingbenjimoney Instagram: https://instagram.com/iammacbenji?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/macbenji YouTube: https://youtu.be/jN-Sp_SlVoY Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5tudzzmkvWSRuiiqygVJY1?si=gwhVo10wS2uc_zbw9oWhaw SoundCloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/ajMwB LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mac-benji-005463125

Mac Benji x Colossal (Official Video)