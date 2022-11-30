WASPI calls on Sunak to ‘deliver justice’ before more women die this winter
EINPresswire.com/ -- Campaigners WASPI have today sent a letter co-signed by 39,000 supporters to Rishi Sunak, calling on him to meet with 1950s-born women.
The campaign represents women who were given inadequate notice of changes to their State Pension age, with some finding out about a six-year delay to their retirement only 12 months before they expected to start receiving payments.
Conservative ministers have refused to meet the campaign to discuss their demand for ‘fair, fast compensation’ but the group has invested fresh hope in Mr Sunak, after he and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt chose to retain the ‘triple lock’ for pensioners in November’s autumn statement.
Originally destined for ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss, the letter says the government’s approach has so far been ‘unforgivable’. “Despite the revolving door on 10 Downing Street,” they say, “this issue remains constant.”
Research commissioned by the campaign shows that one of the affected women dies every 14 minutes, with 9000 set to pass away over the three months of this winter.
Commenting, Campaign Chair Angela Madden said:
“With each passing day 103 more 1950s-born women die waiting for justice. The plight of those who have been put in penury because their retirement planning was ruined is really acute, with many of us having to switch the heating off and cut back on basic essentials.
“This is now the fourth Conservative government since the summer, and all we are asking is that they meet with us to discuss our predicament and attempt to find a remedy.
“It is just disrespectful to 3.6m women who have paid in all their lives, and been put in a terrible position by the Department for Work and Pensions, to continue denying that basic courtesy.”
Polly Marsh
Commenting, Campaign Chair Angela Madden said:
