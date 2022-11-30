Eaton Partners Hires Charles Korchinski to Oversee New GP Stakes Advisory Business

/EIN News/ -- ROWAYTON, Conn., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to announce the hiring of Charles Korchinski as a Director, who will spearhead the firm’s new GP Stakes Advisory practice.



In this new role, Mr. Korchinski will advise general partners on a broad range of strategic matters, with a specific focus on minority and majority stake sales.

“Eaton Partners has a long history of raising capital in various forms for leading asset managers for nearly 40 years,” said Jeff Eaton, Global Co-Head and Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “Adding a dedicated stakes advisory practice is a natural extension of our platform and gives us the ability to offer clients another tool to help them grow or enhance their businesses. We are thrilled to have someone with Charles’ experience lead this effort.”

“Eaton Partners brings an intimate knowledge of the GP community, and gives us a unique advantage in the marketplace,” added Brad Raymond, Stifel Global Head of Investment Banking. “Eaton is fully integrated into the broader Stifel platform, meaning we can deliver an entire set of products and solutions aimed at financial sponsors globally.”

Prior to joining Eaton Partners, Mr. Korchinski was Co-Founder and Principal at Bonaccord Capital Partners, where he led investment research and sponsor origination efforts for the firm. Throughout his time at Bonaccord, Mr. Korchinski committed approximately $1.5 billion of capital to nine portfolio companies, and originated and assessed more than 200 prospective investments. Earlier in his career, Mr. Korchinski was a Partner and Director of Liquid Strategies at Larch Lane Advisors/Fiera Capital.

“As a pioneer in the fund placement business, Eaton Partners anticipates and understands the unique needs of GPs better than any other firm in the marketplace,” noted Mr. Korchinski. “I am excited to join the firm and look forward to working with GPs on future transactions.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $130 billion for over 175 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Jeff Preis, +1 (212) 271-3749

preisj@stifel.com