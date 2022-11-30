Metatron Inc. Proudly Launches BETA Version Of Artificial Intelligence Royalty-Free Graphics Generator

/EIN News/ -- Dover, DE, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron Inc. (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to unveil the Company's first AI product in a comprehensive suite of AI products and services: "The Metatron Art Generator."

All are warmly invited to explore this unique and leading-edge new AI tool here: https://metatronartgenerator.com

Metatron is currently offering a 7-day free trial period with no credit card required, so that all interested parties may freely sign up and examine the powerful and unique new AI engine and generate an unlimited amount of royalty-free AI-generated graphics. After the trial period users will pay a reasonable monthly fee for unlimited image creation, per user.

CEO Joe Riehl commented on the public release of the AI product: "The Metatron Art Generator is planned to an integral part of the "Metatron AI Suite," which will be a one-stop cloud-based solution for AI-generated digital and print content. The second product within this suite of resources is currently in ALPHA release and I'm hoping that I can unveil it to the world next week."

While exploring the Metatron Art Generator users will be utilizing the most current iteration of a powerful AI engine to create any image that they can imagine! Featuring one-tap image creation, Metatron Art Generator currently creates the best and most-accurate graphic designs that modern AI can offer. Users be cautioned: entering your keywords or key-phrases and then enjoying the returned AI generated art can be addictive!

Metatron thinks users will be surprised at how simple it is to generate royalty-free images for a plethora of potential uses. Below are just a few of the almost-unlimited possibilities of how people can use the graphics produced by the new Metatron Art Generator:

Digital Art

Metatron AI lets you work with different styles and effects, add special designs to your photos, transform images into different formats, increase or reduce different parameters so that you can create your perfect digital art.

Social Media Content

Metatron AI lets you create truly unique AI images that are already social media ready, and which are truly beautiful (try it!) so that you can post directly to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or many others.

Advertising

Are you advertising on social media? Metatron AI is a very powerful solution to create eye-catching images which can help boost the views and clicks of any ad campaign.

Print on Demand

Metatron AI can help you create just about anything you can think off just type anything and it will create any picture which is high-resolution and suitable for print media as well as digital. Do you need an image of a rabbit riding on an airplane? Or how about birds playing badminton? Watch our AI generator go to work and deliver results you thought were unimaginable without paying custom artists thousands of dollars.

Graphic Design

Metatron AI lets you create different types of illustrations which are totally new. And the learning curve to get wonderful results on our website takes only moments to master. Simplicity is beautiful!

Photography

For advanced users: Metatron AI can create incredible images effortlessly which you can use to further enhance photographs. If you're having trouble finding that "needle in a haystack" image, let Metatron Art Generator just make it for you.

CEO Joe Riehl concluded: "I am so proud to announce this first in a series of AI products and services developed by Metatron. One of the things I'm most pleased about is that this software was developed totally in house, runs on Metatron's servers, and is fully owned by Metatron. Metatron will not need to share revenues with any other entities, nor did we have to give away the farm with an expensive acquisition. Furthermore, I believe that the Metatron Art Generator and subsequent AI products we release may put us on the map as a buyout candidate. One reason I believe this is because I plan to immediately begin leveraging our network of advertisers and marketers to quickly grow our subscription base."

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.