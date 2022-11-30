Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,598 in the last 365 days.

Financial Capital Network (FCN) is a New FinTech Company That Leverages a Proprietary Tech Platform Powered by MSCI to Transform the Alternative Capital Raising Process

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Capital Network (FCN) is excited to announce the launch of fincapnet.com, an emergent platform powered by MSCI Risk Analytics that is poised to transform the alternative investment capital raising process. Built for the investment community, FCN connects alternative investment managers with institutional investors, globally.

AJ Brancaccio, FCN's CEO, on the impetus of the company, "We launched FCN to meet the demand from asset owners who are looking for analytic and risk transparency to access quality managers quickly and efficiently. FCN is that solution.''

The FCN platform enables investors to search for quality managers by analyzing three main pillars - Performance Analytics, Risk Metrics, and Media Content. Powered by MSCI, the platform is supported by industry experts in all three disciplines, helping to drive the allocation process. FCN's team of seasoned professionals has a deep and diversified background in capital raising, risk management, alternative investing and the production of creative content. FCN's hybrid model of a technology-powered platform combined with human capital is the future of alternative capital raising. 

For more information, please visit fincapnet.com or contact FCN at sales@fincapnet.com and 646-435-1517.

Contact Information:
John Brancaccio
Chief Marketing Officer
john@fincapnet.com
917-657-4095

Related Images






Image 1: FCN Logo


FCN Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


FCN Logo

FCN Logo

You just read:

Financial Capital Network (FCN) is a New FinTech Company That Leverages a Proprietary Tech Platform Powered by MSCI to Transform the Alternative Capital Raising Process

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.