Sage for Accountants creates tailored experiences for Canadian accounting and bookkeeping practices

Enabling practices to control what tools to use and helping them maximize their impact on clients, Sage for Accountants brings the best digital experience with human support.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small businesses and midsize enterprises, today announces the launch of Sage for Accountants in Canada. Sage for Accountants unifies the experience accounting and bookkeeping practices can enjoy with Sage – effectively elevating their flow to maximize their impact on clients and run a more fulfilling and profitable practice.



“Efficiency plays an important role in a business's success,” shares Mark Hickman, Managing Director in Canada for Sage. “Sage for Accountants gives accountants and bookkeepers the tools and support to effectively improve business flow, profit, and client value. Bringing some of our latest UK acquisitions, like GoProposal to our Canadian customers, allows us to build a more integrated offering in the region. This new experience aligns with our commitments to practices as we invest in new technology, programs, and talent that enable businesses to run a more fulfilling and profitable practice.”

Sage has been listening to accounting and bookkeeping practices and understands the evolving complexities that they face. From talent retention, unifying disparate data, increasing efficiencies with innovation and automation, supporting remote clients and colleagues, to managing their practices and clients’ risk, governance, and taxes. From proposal to advisory, Sage for Accountants provides a tailored experience to each practice, enabling firms to scale with clients and align integrated Sage solutions to their growing needs.

“This launch signifies the start of our journey towards a renewed focus on ensuring that our accountant and bookkeeping partners thrive in this ever more digital world,” says Karen Ainley, Head of Accountant Business Unit. “Our global mission with Sage for Accountants is to equip this profession with tools that support them, from client on-boarding to client advice, to drive efficiency and success throughout their practice.”

Where practice software meets expert human support, Sage for Accountants is designed by accountants to drive material value and help practices deliver their services. Included in the Sage for Accountants experience, practices will have access to the following tools:

GoProposal by Sage: Price, propose, and produce consistent and professional automated engagement letters that can be sent, signed, and returned electronically. (Currently only offered in English)

Price, propose, and produce consistent and professional automated engagement letters that can be sent, signed, and returned electronically. (Currently only offered in English) AutoEntry by Sage: Easily submit documents using automated data entry that captures key information needed from documents without user intervention. (Currently only offered in English)

Easily submit documents using automated data entry that captures key information needed from documents without user intervention. (Currently only offered in English) *Coming Soon* Futrli by Sage: Deliver comprehensive short, medium, and long-term performance and cashflow metrics across a portfolio to generate an instant and accurate three-way budget that can be tracked against actual performances and forecasts to deliver ultimate client value. (Currently only offered in English)

Deliver comprehensive short, medium, and long-term performance and cashflow metrics across a portfolio to generate an instant and accurate three-way budget that can be tracked against actual performances and forecasts to deliver ultimate client value. (Currently only offered in English) Sage Intacct: Cloud financial software, ranked #1 for the fifth year in a row in core financials for the lower midsize enterprises by Gartner. (Currently only offered in English)

Sage for Accountants will provide practices partnering with Sage access to an array of tools and resources:

Free Sage Accounting Plus, Sage HR, and Payroll for use to run their practice

Simple transparent per-client pricing with discounts starting at 50%

Sage Membership which provides Member Masterclasses, learning and certifications, and product help from community peers

Human led support with a dedicated team of account managers and solution experts

Access to exclusive content on Sage Advice to learn from or share with clients

Annual industry Excellence Awards to celebrate champions among practices

Privileged access to Sage events promoting accredited new training, thought leadership discussions, industry round tables, and other Sage perks



For current Sage Accountants Network (SAN) members, access to tools will be simplified, whether with existing solutions like Accounting and Payroll, or new ones like GoProposal or educational resources and certifications. The Sage for Accountants experience will be rolled out to current partners in 2023.

Find out more at https://www.sage.com/en-ca/accountants/

Media Contact:

Brittany Farquhar

Sage, PR Manager Canada

Brittany.Farquhar@Sage.com

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-ca/